LICORICE PIZZA Trailer

Decide what you want to hold on to in Needle in a Timestack, the latest from writer/director John Ridley. Things get a bit more slippery in the future thanks to the presence of time travel, which some people use to “correct” their lives. One of those people is an ex of the now happily married Janine, but instead of simply muscling her current husband, Nick, out of the way, he proposes a tantalizing choice. Nick has his own what-ifs, and with one dangled in front of him, will he give up everything he’s built with Janine for a second chance at another path?

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO