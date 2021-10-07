CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

LICORICE PIZZA Trailer

filminquiry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Thomas Anderson takes us back to the ’70s in Licorice Pizza. Young love seems to be the focus of the movie, which has long been a mystery on the release schedule. Little information was released, with the official title being announced just last month as the trailer played in front of a handful of select screenings before releasing online. All people needed to know, though, was that it was PTA movie, because who doesn’t get excited for another film from the Boogie Nights, Punch-Drunk Love, and There Will Be Blood writer/director?

www.filminquiry.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts slugfest: Will Bradley Cooper finally get a slice of gold with ‘Licorice Pizza’? [WATCH]

There was a special delivery this week with the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson‘s eagerly awaited “Licorice Pizza,” which could be Bradley Cooper‘s ticket to Oscar finally? Maybe? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss PTA’s latest, BCoop’s chances and more. One of us immediately slotted Cooper into their No. 1 spot for Best Supporting Actor after the trailer dropped. Cooper plays Jon Peters, the real-life producer of such films as 1976’s “A Star Is Born,” starring his then-girlfriend Barbra Streisand (in case you completely missed that in the trailer). It sounds juicy on...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' Trailer Features Philip Seymour Hoffman's Son As Lead

The first trailer for writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film Licorice Pizza has dropped with first time actor Cooper Hoffman starring as the lead. For those who might not recognize the face will definitely know the last name, because this budding young talent is the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who starred in several Paul Thomas Anderson projects over his storied career.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Licorice Pizza: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The New Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

Over the course of the past quarter-century, Paul Thomas Anderson has transformed himself from an up-and-coming director with a lot of potential to one of the most respected filmmakers in today’s Hollywood. Through PTA’s various movies like Boogie Nights, There Will Blood, and Magnolia, the Golden Globe-winning director has introduced audiences to characters that range from beautiful and pure, to detestable and fundamentally flawed, and stories that become immediately relatable.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Check out Licorice Pizza, the SoCal record store that inspired PTA

On Monday, 28 September, the first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s new movie Licorice Pizza was finally released. The movie follows a pair of 1970s high school students from the San Fernando Valley – all against the backdrop of Hollywood and making it big. Check out Licorice Pizza, the SoCal record store that inspired PTA.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Jonny Greenwood
filminquiry.com

NEEDLE IN A TIMESTACK Trailer

Decide what you want to hold on to in Needle in a Timestack, the latest from writer/director John Ridley. Things get a bit more slippery in the future thanks to the presence of time travel, which some people use to “correct” their lives. One of those people is an ex of the now happily married Janine, but instead of simply muscling her current husband, Nick, out of the way, he proposes a tantalizing choice. Nick has his own what-ifs, and with one dangled in front of him, will he give up everything he’s built with Janine for a second chance at another path?
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

THE HARDER THEY FALL Trailer

A star-studded cast shoots their way through the West in The Harder They Fall, the latest from writer/director Jeymes Samuel. You might have heard of some of the characters pinballing around this world, but make no mistake, the tale being told is pure fiction. The imagined showdown seems to be between Rufus Buck, a leader of an outlaw gang both in reality and in this movie, and Nat Love, a famous cowboy and “professional rival” here. Each lead a fearsome team, which means once the bullets start flying there’ll likely be a high death count, and from the looks of this trailer, the movie will revel in the gunplay.
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

NYFF 2021: THE POWER OF THE DOG

The understanding of masculinity is a common thread in the history of cinema. Both societal and unconventional perceptions of what “real” masculinity is are constantly churned through the celluloid fabric of the imagination and the screen. But is there a true masculine form? Through the harrowing depictions within The Power of the Dog, writer and director Jane Campion delivers a powerful and poignant view of masculinity and strength, questioning the rigidity of its definitions.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licorice Pizza Trailer#Licorice Pizza#Pta#Punch Drunk
filminquiry.com

London Film Festival 2021: THE HARDER THEY FALL: A Stylish Star-Studded Western Revenge Ride

The Harder The Fall opens with a brief two-sentence prologue: “While the events of the film are fictionalised, ‘These. People. Existed’”. More than existed; director Jeymes Samuel and co-writer Boaz Yakin show us that these outlaws in the Old West lived. With extreme violence, with death all around them, and with panache. A debut feature for British singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel, building on his short 2013 Western They Die by Dawn, Netflix’s The Harder They Fall tells the story of Nat Love, who reassembles his old gang to get revenge against the man who murdered his parents.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

RIDE THE EAGLE: An Enjoyable Light-Hearted Comedy

Trent O’Donnell’s debut feature follows Jake Johnson’s forty-something Leif, who finds out his estranged mother Honey (Susan Sarandon) has passed away, leaving him her cabin in Yosemite on the condition that he completes a bucket list of sorts that she has created for him. As Leif completes the tasks, dictated by a VHS recording of his mother, he learns more about the woman who abandoned him at 12 to join a New Age cult, and also rekindles relationships he thought he’d left in the past.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
IndieWire

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look at ‘Wonka’ from Set of Warner Bros. Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first-look image from the set of “Wonka,” the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in which the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the beloved (if eccentric) chocolatier. Directed by “Paddington” and “Paddington 2” filmmaker Paul King, “Wonka” serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka. Check out the set image, which Chalamet shared on Twitter on Sunday, below. Principal photography began in the United Kingdom just this past month. King wrote the script with Simon Farnaby (picking up from prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson). Farnaby previously...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Belfast’ Campaigns Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan as Supporting, Jude Hill Goes for Lead at Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

The cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” including Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, will follow young Jude Hill’s lead on the road to the Academy Awards. Variety has learned exclusively that Focus Features will campaign Hill for lead actor consideration during the awards season, with the rest of the cast going for supporting recognition. Balfe and Dornan’s category submissions have been a question mark since the film’s debut at Telluride, riding the line between leading and supporting characters. Balfe, in many ways, has the more accessible and resonating role of the cast. Aside from delivering a beautifully orchestrated...
MOVIES
Variety

Jez Butterworth Adapting Don DeLillo’s ‘The Silence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jez Butterworth will adapt Don DeLillo’s “The Silence” for the screen, Variety has learned. Producer Uri Singer, who is also producing and helped put together Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of another DeLillo novel, “White Noise,” has secured the rights to the book, which was published in 2020. “The Silence” unfolds at a dinner party in Manhattan during Super Bowl Sunday in the year 2022. The diners include a retired physics professor, her husband and her former student. They are waiting for a couple, who is set to join them after flying in from Paris. To share more might risk ruining the post-modern...
MOVIES
WVNews

Spies, pizza, popcorn & Christmas

Gary D. and I just took in “No Time to Die,” the latest (and possibly last) Bond movie. It was full of the usual car chases, close escapes, pretty girls, gunfights, heroes and villains, and the infamous British super spy, code number 007: Bond, James Bond. In 1952, British writer Ian Fleming began writing his first book, “Casino Royale,” to distract himself from his forthcoming nuptials, typing out a “spy thriller” directly from his own experiences and imagination. He finished work on the manuscript in just over a month but thought it was a “dreadful oafish opus.” Not so. Fleming went on to write 12 wildly successful Bond novels, two of which were published after his death.
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy