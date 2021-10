HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An additional 515 miles of road will be open for hunters this fall in 18 of the 20 forest districts in Pennsylvania. Over 3,200 miles of state forest roadways will open for the start of archery deer season on Oct. 2 and will stay open until Nov. 13. Many of the roadways will continue to stay open for other hunting seasons continuing until January 2022, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO