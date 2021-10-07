Impossible! Burger King to test plant-based nuggets in Des Moines restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa – Central Iowans will be among the first in the nation to get a taste of an “impossible” new fast-food option.

The Des Moines market is one of three where Burger King will test the new plant-based Impossible Nuggets, made by Impossible Foods. The others are Boston and Miami.

Burger King says the nuggets will be available on October 11th and the company touts “they have the savory taste of a family favorite, with a golden-brown crispy breading on the outside and a tender, juicy bite on the inside.”

According to Burger King, it is the first global quick-service restaurant chain to test the new nuggets.

The company did not release a list of the store locations in the Des Moines market where the Impossible Nuggets will be available, but a cashier at the Burger King on MLK and Hickman Road in Des Moines tells WHO 13 they do have them but can’t sell them yet.

The new nuggets will come in an eight-piece order with a choice of dipping sauce.

Burger King already offers a plant-based patty used in its Impossible Whopper sandwich.

