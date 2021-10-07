CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Is The Greenest City In America, Here's What That Means

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A new report claims that San Diego is the greenest city in American in 2021.

The study, conducted by WalletHub , determined which cities are promoting an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

So what exactly does it mean to be green?

According to WalletHub , "'Green' living means a choice to engage in cleaner, more sustainable habits in order to preserve the planet as much as possible... Clean energy and other “green” practices, such as recycling programs and urban agriculture, help create jobs and benefit both the environment and public health, all of which contribute to America’s bottom line. Recognizing those advantages, cities across the U.S. have increased their sustainability efforts and benefited economically."

San Diego ranked No. 1 in the study with an overall score of 69.99, meaning they scored high in the study's four key dimensions: 1) Environment, 2) Transportation, 3) Energy Sources, and 4) Lifestyle & Policy.

Here are the top 10 green cities in the U.S.:

  1. San Diego, CA
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. Portland, OR
  4. Irvine, CA
  5. Honolulu, HI
  6. Fremont, CA
  7. Washington, DC
  8. Oakland, CA
  9. Seattle, WA
  10. San Jose, CA

To read the full study, click here .

Comments / 5

"KEEP IT REAL"
4d ago

I'll tell you what that means 😂, it means you have to have a lot of Green 🤑 to live here,if not then there's a street with your name on it ☹️

Reply
2
 

