CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The 'Cats' movie bummed Andrew Lloyd Webber out so much he had to get a 'therapy dog'

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGAw9_0cKKJlfN00
Andrew Lloyd Webber (middle) Photo credit Getty Images

Looks like Andrew Lloyd Webber needed a dog to chase away “Cats.”

Though he certainly put on a supportive smile during the promotional phase, it seems famed Broadway composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, really hated the 2019 film version debacle of his Broadway smash, “Cats.”

So yes, it wasn’t just you, your friends, and all the critics.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, so traumatized by the goofy flop was Webber -- the theater legend who wrote the music for the original uber-popular stage show -- that he had to get a "therapy dog" to dull the pain.

When asked for proof that he definitely needed his dog to accompany him on a recent flight, Webber simply told them, 'Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical ‘Cats.’ Then the approval came back [from the airline] with a note saying, 'No doctor's report required.'"

Though it had some A-list names attached -- like Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment as co-producer, and stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Rebel Wilson -- the movie nonetheless swept the Razzies that year -- Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Supporting Actor and Actress (for Corden and Wilson).

"I saw it and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no,'” said Webber. "It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy."

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Andrew Lloyd Webber on Broadway's Reopening, 'Cinderella' and Why the 'Cats' Movie Caused Him to Buy a Dog

Ever since the chandelier first crashed in thunderous fashion, “The Phantom of the Opera” has been a fixture of Broadway, becoming as iconic a symbol of theatergoing as the celebrity caricatures that adorn the walls at Sardi’s. Its mixture of soaring romanticism and spectacle fueled the beloved musical’s history-making run. Since the show’s debut on Jan. 26, 1988, audiences have flocked to the Majestic Theatre to see more than 13,300 performances of the tragic love story — that is, until COVID-19 caused the curtain to come down for 16 months.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Cats” Film Led Webber To Buy A Dog

Nearly two years on, the collective nightmare that was 2019’s misguided film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running Broadway musical “Cats” has mostly been scrubbed from memory. One person however is still dealing with the ignominy of the film – Webber himself. Variety spoke with the famed stage musical maestro...
PETS
ABC 4

Who hated the movie ‘Cats’ so much that he went and got a dog?

On Good Things Utah this morning – The ‘Cats’ movie was so bad it drove Andrew Lloyd Webber to get a dog. The famous composer was so “emotionally damaged” by the 2019 Hollywood version of his legendary musical that he needed some canine therapy. The movie became fodder for endless internet jokes when it famously tanked so hard that even two of its own stars, James Corden and Rebel Wilson, mocked the film during last year’s Oscars ceremony.
PETS
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Beanie Feldstein, Sharon D. Clarke and Jerry Zaks Join Variety’s Legit: Return to Broadway Event

Variety‘s annual Broadway event, presented by City National Bank, is set to return on Oct. 12. Titled “Legit! The Return to Broadway,” it will include keynote conversations with legendary director Jerry Zaks, iconic composer and musical theater icon Andrew Lloyd Webber, plus the star of the upcoming “Funny Girl” revival, Beanie Feldstein. Additionally, producers Matt Ross (“Pass Over”), Brian Moreland (“Thoughts of a Colored Man”), and Lia Vollack (“MJ the Musical”) will take part in a “New Generation of Broadway Producers” panel. Sharon D. Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Lackawanna Blues”) and Michael Urie (“Chicken & Biscuits”) will participate in...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Rebel Wilson
Person
James Corden
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Steven Spielberg
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Bummed#Entertainment Weekly#Amblin Entertainment#Havanese
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Clint Howard Reveals He Doesn’t Remember His First Appearance on the Show

Clint Howard might be one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. Today, he has over 250 roles under his belt. A quick look at his IMDb profile shows that he’s never been too picky about his roles. He’s been in gritty slasher films, wholesome family TV shows, Star Wars, Star Trek, and just about everything in-between. However, he held his first role sixty years ago. He appeared alongside his brother Ron Howard on The Andy Griffith Show.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Adele on Her Private Talk With Beyoncé After Refusing to Accept the Grammy Bey ‘Should Have Won’

Adele addressed just about every question the public has about her private life ahead of the release of her new album 30, from her divorce to her fitness routine, in her Vogue and British Vogue interviews. But one revealing anecdote tucked into Vogue’s story was Adele recounting the private meeting she had with Beyoncé afterAdele’s album 25 won the Album of the Year Grammy over Lemonade in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres: ‘That was amazing, by the way’

Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (7 October), Johnson was asked about her famous neighbours. The Fifty Shades of Grey star listed off Jimmy Kimmel and said that the late night...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

38K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy