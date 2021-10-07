The 'Cats' movie bummed Andrew Lloyd Webber out so much he had to get a 'therapy dog'

Andrew Lloyd Webber (middle) Photo credit Getty Images

Looks like Andrew Lloyd Webber needed a dog to chase away “Cats.”

Though he certainly put on a supportive smile during the promotional phase, it seems famed Broadway composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, really hated the 2019 film version debacle of his Broadway smash, “Cats.”

So yes, it wasn’t just you, your friends, and all the critics.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, so traumatized by the goofy flop was Webber -- the theater legend who wrote the music for the original uber-popular stage show -- that he had to get a "therapy dog" to dull the pain.

When asked for proof that he definitely needed his dog to accompany him on a recent flight, Webber simply told them, 'Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical ‘Cats.’ Then the approval came back [from the airline] with a note saying, 'No doctor's report required.'"

Though it had some A-list names attached -- like Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment as co-producer, and stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Rebel Wilson -- the movie nonetheless swept the Razzies that year -- Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Supporting Actor and Actress (for Corden and Wilson).

"I saw it and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no,'” said Webber. "It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy."