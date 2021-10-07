Lifetime Achievement: Dan Mathews
Considered one of the founding fathers of Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) in the United States, Dan Mathews has spent the last 20 years solving for our country’s most critical infrastructure needs. Decades before President Biden’s $1 trillion Build Back Better infrastructure bill was conceived, Dan was forging multi-billion dollar projects across the nation, utilizing a unique partnership structure between public owners and investors designed to bridge funding gaps and harness the innovative power of the private sector. Dan’s intellect, uncanny business acumen and creative drive are legendary among clients and counterparties alike.www.law.com
