Senators Burning Questions: Is Shane Pinto Ready for the NHL?

By Giovanni Siciliano
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Pinto has had an incredible journey to the NHL. He started playing competitively five years ago and quickly turned into one of the Ottawa Senators’ bright young stars. In that time, he dominated the United States Hockey League (USHL), was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, took home two National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) awards for player and defensive player of the year, and represented Team USA at the World Junior Championship. Now, he’s heading into the 2021-22 season with pressure on his shoulders to be the team’s No. 2 centre. Will he be ready?

Comments / 0

