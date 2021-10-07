CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Lifetime Achievement: Ellen Odoner

By NYLJ Staff
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Odoner and I met in September 1977 as first-year associates in Weil’s Corporate Department. There were four of us—three women and one man. A first for Weil, and they were a bit confused about what to do with us. But it was clear from the start that Ellen was an exceptional lawyer and would be a trailblazer for women in the bar. Ellen was the first female partner in Weil’s Corporate Department. Her fierce and uncompromising intelligence, intellectual curiosity and integrity put her in a class of her own. It made her a singularly inspiring and instructive peer, and her friendship changed my life.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

The American Lawyer Announces 2021 Attorney of the Year Finalists and Lifetime Achievement Awards

Each year, The American Lawyer bestows an esteemed group of seasoned lawyers with our Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing the indelible mark they’ve left on the legal profession, the longevity of their careers, and their contributions to both the profession and broader society through public service. Each of the lawyers listed below has spent decades building a legacy in the law that sets them apart.
LAW
massdevice.com

AdvaMed honors former BD CEO Ludwig with its Lifetime Achievement Award

AdvaMed this week honored former BD CEO Edward Ludwig with its 2021 AdvaMed Lifetime Achievement Award. Ludwig received the award on September 27 during an in-person and live-streamed event as part of The MedTech Conference. Ludwig joined BD in 1979 and rose through the ranks to eventually become chair and...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Another Quinn Emanuel Life Sciences Litigator Joins White & Case

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan life sciences patent partner Colleen Tracy James has joined White & Case in New York. James joins three months after former colleague Peter Armenio, who now co-heads White & Case's life sciences practice. Last week, three top partners in Quinn Emanuel's London office joined Willkie...
BUSINESS
Law.com

New Scoring Tool Assesses Outside Law Firms' DEI Efforts

The scoring system looks at law firm demographics, recruitment, retention and attrition, and promotions for minorities. The MCCA will name the five large law firms that received the highest scores as calculated from the scorecard. To create the scorecard, the MCCA drew on 14 years of data from an annual...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Corporate Department#M A#Reuters#Pirelli
Law.com

Global General Counsel Share Key Advice to the Next Generation of Leaders

General counsel from VMware, Compass Group, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Network Rail share the most useful leadership lessons they have learned, and their key advice to the next generation of leaders. Invest in mindful leadership skills, show empathy and build relationships with generosity.
BUSINESS
Law.com

GC to Outside Counsel: Collaboration Necessary for a Lasting Partnership

Burning Issue: Collaboration Necessary for a Lasting Partnership. Laying the groundwork for collaboration—including knowing who and who not to bring in the room, and giving business context to outside counsel—can be the difference-maker between success and failure for general counsel involved in business initiatives. Traditionally, law firms deliver their services in a very assignment-based way; take the assignment as defined, close it, bill it, and move on. Once they have achieved their to-do list the job is complete. Today’s outside counsel need to gain insights from how successful General Counsel operate, and recognize that clients want to feel assured that their lawyers are actively collaborating to understand them and to have their backs.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Deloitte Legal Continues Building In Germany With Ex-Pinsent Masons Partner

Deloitte Legal has bolstered its Germany’s M&A hub with the hire of former Pinsent Masons partner. Eike Fietz joins the Big Four giant an M&A specialist with over 20 years of experience, focusing on sectors vulnerable to technological disruption such as automotive, manufacturing, engineering, consulting, IT and retail, according to his LinkedIn profile.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

Insights From the Fordham Competition Law Institute’s 48th Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law and Policy

Bringing together leading antitrust practitioners, enforcers, academics and economic experts for the past 48 years, the Fordham Competition Law Institute’s Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law and Policy is the longest running conference focusing specifically on international antitrust issues. On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2021, the 48th Annual Conference took place in New York, and focused on major themes including international and inter-agency cooperation and accounting for public interests in antitrust enforcement. Among the many distinguished guests were keynote speakers Andreas Mundt, Tim Wu, Margrethe Vestager and Richard Powers, who set the stage for later discussions that took place each day.
LAW
Law.com

Loeb & Loeb Takes 'Fundamental Step Forward' With First Chief Diversity Officer

Loeb & Loeb named Sidley Austin's West Coast diversity director Jennifer Davda its first chief diversity officer. Davda will focus full time on DEI initiatives across work allocation, billable hours, client interactions and more. Considering disproportionate impacts of the pandemic remains top of mind as Loeb & Loeb plots the...
BUSINESS
Law.com

After PwC Goes All-In on Flexibility, Will Big Law Follow?

We know that Big Law trails behind the Big Four when it comes to experimenting with new methods and strategies. But the legal market is so dispersed that a traditional firm could take a similarly radical step. Have an opinion? Email me here. Want The Law Firm Disrupted in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here.
LAW
Law.com

GC Pay in New York Stays Strong Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Fox Corp. chief legal and policy officer Viet Dinh topped the pay rankings for New York and the U.S. Six of the highest paid legal chiefs in NY appear to be racially and ethnically diverse. Thirteen of the state's top paid GCs are women, a slight dip from the prior...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
Law.com

How Global Strategy Is Playing Out For Law Firms

Welcome to the Law.com Pro Executive Briefing. This week we’re digging into the Global 200 data, which gives us an international perspective on how a highly unusual 2020 played out for the law firm business. ALM editor Lizzy McLellan will be filling in for Gina Passarella on this briefing for the next few months. If you have thoughts on the below or if there are business of law topics or data you are interested in learning more about, let us know at [email protected] and [email protected].
LAW
Law.com

Gibson Dunn Lures Longtime Munger Tolles Litigator in San Francisco

Rosemarie Ring joins Gibson Dunn after nearly 20 years at Munger, Tolles & Olson. Ring has represented Facebook, Microsoft and several fashion houses in litigation and regulatory matters. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has brought on Munger, Tolles & Olson lifer Rosemarie Ring to join its litigation practice in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Law.com

Kirkland Adds Longtime In-House Lawyer for Investment Firm

Kirkland & Ellis has added a longtime in-house lawyer to its special situations group in New York. David Hong is joining the firm after 15 years at King Street Capital Management, the firm announced this morning. Hong will help funds and other capital providers on financings, restructuring, credit analysis and...
KIRKLAND, NY
Variety

Netflix’s Reed Hastings Receives Engineering Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings has been given the Television Academy’s Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award, one of several Engineering Emmys that the org announced on Thursday. The Charles F. Jenkins honor recognizes “a living individual whose ongoing contributions have significantly affected the state of television technology and engineering.” In the case of Hastings, he was singled out for coming up with the idea of Netflix in 1997 as a subscription-based movie-rental service, and eventually evolving it into internet TV and developing “game-changing algorithms that recommended programming to subscribers that track and reflect their viewing preferences.” Netflix already received an...
TV & VIDEOS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican Dr Michelle Richards Gets 2021 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Since 2003, the United States through the president’s office, has recognized citizens who volunteer their time, in service to others. The highest of the four awards in this category is the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, Jamaican Dr Michelle Richards was among the few Americans who qualified, through their dedicated service of at least 4,000 hours to the community.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy