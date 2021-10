Any entrepreneur should know the what, how, and why of what they’re selling — yet most times, the “why” is missing. The businesses that stand out and succeed most often do so because they’re able to tap into the broader mission their specific product, service, or cause is supporting, and the “what” and “how” simply become the vehicle for an entrepreneur’s more significant impact. At Doughp, a cookie dough company founded by Kelsey Moreira in early sobriety, her “why” of selling cookie dough taps way beyond the indulgent taste of her sweet desserts, which with no eggs and heat-proof flour can be eaten raw or baked, and taps into crafting cookie dough as a platform for mental health and addiction recovery, which Moreira herself connects with.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO