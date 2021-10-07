Exploring a crucial era for music, society
The Roaring Twenties were a time of prosperity and expressiveness, and a big part of that was a new music, jazz, and new ways that it was heard. A new industry grew up around the invention of audio recordings and dramatically improved sound quality. Independent record labels encouraged experimentation. And printed sheet music made new music widely available. Meanwhile, prohibition speakeasies grew to be larger gatherings, and giant dance halls were packed.johnstonsunrise.net
