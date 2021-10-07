CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifetime Achievement: Carlyn McCaffrey

By NYLJ Staff
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlyn McCaffrey is not only a highly regarded contributor to trusts and estates law, but a trailblazer and role model for women lawyers everywhere. Like many, I owe a debt of gratitude to Carlyn for her generous encouragement throughout my career. Carlyn and I met while working together on an...

