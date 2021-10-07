CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Murder and Madness: Tales from Local Cemeteries at the Davenport Public Library

By Brittany Peacock
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, IOWA (October 7, 2021) — October is the perfect month to unearth stories of our local cemeteries and their inhabitants. In our program on Wednesday, October 20, 6:30PM, tales of murders, tragedies, mayhem, and connections to local hauntings abound. We will use the collections of the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center to help us untangle some of these local mysteries and eerie happenstances.

