Jaylon Smith did not have to wait too long to find a new home in the NFL. Following his surprise release from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, the veteran linebacker has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. There were several teams in the hunt for Smith following his release from the Cowboys, but the the former Pro Bowler indicated that Green Bay is where he wanted to play and the Packers now get to beef up their linebacker corps.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO