Battlefield 2042, one of the most highly anticipated FPS games of 2021, is only a couple of weeks away. The game will be launched on all major platforms on November 19. If you want, you can play the title early by participating in the open beta. The developer of the game, DICE, has revealed when the beta will take place along with a new trailer, which you can watch below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO