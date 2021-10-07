Aurora Health Care welcomes babies with Brewers' 'New to the Crew' onesies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The littlest Brewers fans were welcomed into the world at Aurora Health Care, and they dressed up in playoff onesies to celebrate the team's postseason. According to Aurora Health Care, limited edition “New to the Crew” onesies are being given to parents and newborns at all Aurora birthing centers statewide, including Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.cbs58.com
