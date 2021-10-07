CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grafton, WI

Aurora Health Care welcomes babies with Brewers' 'New to the Crew' onesies

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The littlest Brewers fans were welcomed into the world at Aurora Health Care, and they dressed up in playoff onesies to celebrate the team's postseason. According to Aurora Health Care, limited edition “New to the Crew” onesies are being given to parents and newborns at all Aurora birthing centers statewide, including Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

The NFL is reeling after Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last night. A New York Times report revealed racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments he allegedly made in emails years before the Raiders hired him in 2018. James Brown, host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, joins CBSN to talk about Gruden's resignation and other headlines from the world of sports.
NFL
The Associated Press

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That’s equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Grafton, WI
Grafton, WI
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
Reuters

Former U.S. Navy engineer to face judge in submarine espionage case

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife on Tuesday are scheduled to face their first court hearing on Tuesday on charges they attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power in exchange for cryptocurrency. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aurora Health Care#And Babies#Baseball#Cbs#The Milwaukee Brewers
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott bans vaccine mandates by "any entity" in the state

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday banning "any entity" in the state from enforcing a vaccine mandate. Abbott had previously issued orders banning government officials and entities from instating mask mandates. "No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy