CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Man Proposes to Girlfriend Where They Fell in Love

By Dana Marshall
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several years after their first date on the Ferris Wheel at the Fall Festival, he popped the question. Nate Allen and Jayden Ketcham have shared more than one romantic moment together at the annual Fall Festival in Evansville, Indiana. Last Tuesday night Nate did something he's wanted to do for a while. In fact, he planned on asking Jayden to marry him on this very same Ferris Wheel at Fall Festival last year. As we all know now, 2020 turned out to be the wrecker of plans. Fall Fest didn't happen last year. So, neither did the proposal.

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
1049 The Edge

Budweiser Clydesdales Will Be at Two Veteran’s Day Events in Michigan

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make two appearances in November in West Michigan. On Wednesday, November 10th the horses will be in Fremont, Michigan for a parade at 4pm. And the following day, they will be in the Veteran's Day parade in Muskegon. The two parades are part of the Heroes United celebration honoring veterans from Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties and United Way of the Lakeshore.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Michigan Halloween Decoration So Scary Causes Many 911 Calls

So we are all excited, October is here and one of the most fun holidays is almost upon us, and I for one can't wait. The time of year when the chillier air and some of our neighbors start to bring out the pumpkins, skeletons, bloody bodies, and even the occasional corpses. Halloween is the time we can get away with letting our imaginations run wild.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Did You Know Detroit Has Its Own Money?

Detroit is one of only a couple of cities in the United States that has its own currency. Detroit, Philadelphia, and Ithica, NY are the only cities in the U.S that currently have their own money. Detroit first got its own currency during the Great Depression. (Scroll down to see pictures and eBay listings of the original Detroit currency.) However, the Detroit Community Scrip has made a comeback in 2009. This is actual money that many businesses accept according to Michigan Houses Online,
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
1049 The Edge

Michigan Woman has Dangerous Reaction to Sad Song at Fruit Market

What sad song would lead to a person losing control of themselves at this level?. Police responded to a very strange call in Troy, Michigan on Monday, September 27th. Actually, two very strange calls. The first call came from the Paradise Fruit Market. They were asking for help from law enforcement because a customer was very angry about the sad song playing over the speakers and yelled aggressively at store employees. The second call came from the customer who was calling to complain about how the store wouldn't turn the sad song off. Things escalated quickly when the Troy Police officers arrived.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Ohio Man Wins Halloween With House-Sized, Homemade Skeleton Decoration

The skill to not only envision this kind of full-scale decoration but then build it is not something I possess. I don't know that many people do. Hence why I can't stop telling everyone I know about this. However, for us less talented folk, we can still have fun with our Halloween decorations. Even if that means building our own Halloween nativity...check out what I'm talking about below:
OHIO STATE
1049 The Edge

A Three Rivers Dog Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

Warning: If you don't love cute dog videos, this article is not for you. Side note: if you don't love cute dog videos, please seek help. Please allow me to introduce you to Samantha. Samantha is the first animal we've ever featured on #TikTokTuesday. This adorable German Sheppard has nearly 19 thousand followers and 480 thousand total video likes on her TikTok profile @samanthagsd.
THREE RIVERS, MI
1049 The Edge

A Guide To Seven Corn Mazes In West Michigan

The great thing about corn mazes is that if you truly do get lost, you can just walk through the corn back to the parking lot. 'Tis the season for fall activities, most of which revolve around apples, Halloween or getting lost in a maze of corn stalks, post-harvest. Here's...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Wmu
1049 The Edge

These Are the Spookiest Destinations In Michigan

We’ve officially entered spooky season, which means Halloween-lovers are carving pumpkins, stocking up on candy, and getting their costumes ready for the big day. Pro Mover Reviews created a list of 150 spooky destinations in the United States that might not be well-known but are worth checking out. They have created the top 3 spookiest places for a scare in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Restaurant Robots Could Solve the Staffing Shortage in Michigan

Almost 90% of Michigan's restauranteurs say they don't have enough workers. These innovative robots could be the solution to the problem. What could go wrong?. There was a collective sigh of relief when Michigan restaurants opened up again after being shuttered during the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic. Limited hours and capacities opened up and the road ahead looked clear. Now, owners face a problem they're having a hard time solving: nobody seems to want to work. At some restaurants, lobbies remain closed due to a lack of staff to clean them. Hours have been limited in some cases and some eateries have closed for a full day each week or not turned on the "open" sign for a full week to give harried employees a chance to catch their breath.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
1049 The Edge

Taco Bell Employee Fired After Assaulting Teen with Cheese

Not just a case of cheesy come, cheesy go at this Taco Bell in Bloomington, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. A 31-year-old woman no longer works for this fast-food restaurant after causing absolute chaos that allegedly ended in the assault of her 19-year-old shift manager. The employee was reportedly angry over her...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
1049 The Edge

Wow! This Trendy Waffle Cone Stuffed With Fried Chicken Coming To Michigan

Eating is one of life's joys in my book, and there is nothing I won't try at least once. That's how I learned to love escargot (snails), Sushi, and even liver and onions. Ha. We had nine kids in our family and what mom put on the table we ate or went to bed hungry. I guess that may be why there are not too many foods I don't like. I am also up for any new things on the menu that may be put in front of my palette.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy