TalkAndroid’s Halloween Survival Kit for 2021
Power, juice, energy! It’s that time of year where we imagine the ghosts and ghouls are out to play, we dress up in inventive and wacky costumes and scare small children (and adults). Frankenstein charged his monster and nowadays we need to charge our devices. Imagine if the zombie apocalypse took out the power grid and we had to rely on some clever devices to ensure we could power up, survive the night and post a selfie of our Halloween costume?www.talkandroid.com
Comments / 0