Music

Story Behind the Song: Jo Dee Messina, ‘That’s God’

By Erin Duvall
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 5 days ago
In 2010, Jo Dee Messina released an EP trilogy, the Unmistakable series. Unmistakable: Inspiration, the final of the three projects, includes a particularly personal song, "That's God." Messina was in the midst of some personal struggles when she and bandmate Brent Rader co-wrote "That's God." She'd been inspired and reminded...

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

