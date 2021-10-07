CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing and schools are obstacles for Alaska military families, leaders say

By Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media, KTOO
ktoo.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilitary leaders in Alaska told state lawmakers on Tuesday that a lack of housing and concerns about schools make it hard to attract military families to the state. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm said the Air Force isn’t allowing service members to bring their families to Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks due to a lack of housing. He said the Air Force is working at every level of government to address the problem.

