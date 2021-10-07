CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Björk to bring theatrical Cornucopia show to San Francisco

By Aidin Vaziri
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBjörk plans to bring her first theatrical production, “Cornucopia,” to San Francisco’s Chase Center next year as part of a limited run of shows that will also take place in Los Angeles. Directed by Lucrecia Martel and Björk, with co-creative director James Merry, the multimedia production made its world premiere...

