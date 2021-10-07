CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Dragon Quest composer Koichi Sugiyama has passed away

By Amelia Fruzzetti
nintendowire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKoichi Sugiyama, the head composer of Dragon Quest music since its inception 35 years ago, has passed away at age 90. In a statement put out on Square Enix Japan’s website, the company stated he died of septic shock on September 30th. He was making music for the upcoming twelfth Dragon Quest game, The Flames of Fate, though it is unclear how far along he was in his progress. A memorial is currently planned by Square Enix and will be held sometime in the future.

