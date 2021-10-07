CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

WTKA Roundtable 10/7/2021: Meditations on a Fetty Wapping

mgoblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fetty Wapp is the internet term for a 38-17 victory. Wisconsin’s left tackle was really bad in pass pro. Wisconsin’s defense is For Real. Sanborn and Chenal were beating up on our tight ends. Exception: split zone versus a guy slanting inside from inside. That block doesn’t work. Can’t...

mgoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Reacts To Iowa Fan Behavior On Saturday

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz had a few feisty comments about Penn State during his press conference on Tuesday. During Saturday’s marquee Big Ten clash between Iowa and Penn State, several Nittany Lions injuries went down with injuries. In those instances, Iowa fans would often boo the players, essentially accusing them of faking injuries.
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s nightmare

Way back in March of 1975, Alice Cooper released his iconic concept album Welcome to My Nightmare that featured a monologue by famed horror actor Vincent Price. The subsequent concert tour featured a stage show that was considered over the top even by 70’s performance rock standards. So, why am I telling you this? Because now that his offense is hitting on all cylinders, Ryan Day is saying “Welcome to My Nightmare” to opposing defensive coordinators.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Webb
Person
Karl Marx
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Everything hockey coach Mel Pearson said on WTKA

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson made a guest appearance on WTKA's The Michigan Insider on Wednesday. Below is everything Pearson had to say during his morning interview. I think it really does say a lot about the program and Michigan overall, in general. To get these guys back, especially the first two picks in Owen Powers and Matty Beniers to come back to school—and the rest of them. I think it says a lot about them wanting to be here. Them wanting to be at Michigan and play for Michigan and be part of the great institution we have here. We're excited to get them all back. Very rarely does the number one pick come back and play another year of amateur hockey, we're excited to have him and we can't to see these guys on the ice and get an idea of where we're at. We've got some great pieces but the exposure is nice. Not only it's great for Michigan but great for college hockey and to have a spotlight like that. It helps recruiting, too, it really does. It goes to show you that college hockey is a place where you go play and develop. Further not only your hockey but your education at the same time.
NHL
247Sports

Everything Phil Martelli said during his appearance on WTKA 1050

With Michigan basketball back on the court for full-team practices, it's time to get the latest on the program from people closest to it. Appearing on WTKA 1050's The Michigan Insider on Thursday, U-M assistant coach Phil Martelli made an appearance to give an update on the program after the first practice has been in the books and much more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wtka Roundtable 10 7 2021#A Grinder Scorers#Michigan Insider
chatsports.com

2021 Denver Nuggets Media Week Roundtable

Asher Levy (@ashmanzini): I think that overall this media week went pretty well. We heard from Jamal for the first time in a long time and I feel confident that once we get him back, he’ll be ready to go. I think it was great to see Will and AG in such high spirits. MPJ had some great responses about his extension. Bones Hyland is quickly becoming a fan (and personal) favorite, and it continued into media week. Everything we heard from or about him was great. Just overall really excited to see the team this season.
NBA
mgoblog.com

Upon Further Review 2021: Offense vs Wisconsin

Note that they are playing with a nickel SAM who’s well inside the slot receiver. I just called that a 4-3 Over front with 2-4-5 personnel. My nomenclature for Wisconsin’s fronts was as follows:. Nose: Middle lineman when they have three on the field. DT: The two DEs who are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy