Richard Joseph Bridge, 90

Richard Joseph Bridge went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 23, 2021. He was born June 13, 1931 to Menzo and Eva (Jackson) Bridge in Bradley Beach, NJ. After graduating from Asbury Park High School in NJ, Richard married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Blackwell, in December 1950. After beginning college, Richard became a student minister and served in Methodist churches in South Jersey. A big believer in higher education, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Glassboro State College, a Master’s Degree in Education from Temple University, and then went on to graduate from Eastern Baptist Seminary. He was then ordained an Elder and served in United Methodist churches in the South Jersey Conference for over 40 years.