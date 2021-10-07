CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot Goes After State’s Attorney Office Again In Campaign Email Amid Feud With Kim Foxx

By Kelly Bauer
blockclubchicago.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is using her recent public feud with State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for fodder in a new campaign email. The letter, signed by Lightfoot and sent out by her campaign Thursday, does not name Foxx, but it says the mayor “did not understand” the State’s Attorney’s Office’s decision not to press charges against people involved in a shooting last week on the West Side.

