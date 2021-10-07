How Our Obsession With Celebrity Weight Loss Is Holding Us Back
I’ll admit it; when I first heard that Adele had lost weight, I was crestfallen. Ditto Lizzo, who took to Instagram last winter to defend her juice cleanse; ditto Jessica Simpson and Rebel Wilson and almost every other larger-than-straight-size celebrity I’d ever looked up to. As a currently fat woman living with an eating disorder who’s been every size under the sun, I understand better than most how much weight can fluctuate (even if you’re not actively trying to fit into a size 4). But there was still part of me that felt left behind as I saw woman after woman I’d admired slim down in the public eye.www.vogue.com
