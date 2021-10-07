CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

How Our Obsession With Celebrity Weight Loss Is Holding Us Back

By Emma Specter
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’ll admit it; when I first heard that Adele had lost weight, I was crestfallen. Ditto Lizzo, who took to Instagram last winter to defend her juice cleanse; ditto Jessica Simpson and Rebel Wilson and almost every other larger-than-straight-size celebrity I’d ever looked up to. As a currently fat woman living with an eating disorder who’s been every size under the sun, I understand better than most how much weight can fluctuate (even if you’re not actively trying to fit into a size 4). But there was still part of me that felt left behind as I saw woman after woman I’d admired slim down in the public eye.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Adele's Weight Loss Is None Of Our Business

Having spent five years away from the spotlight, Adele has come back with a bang, courtesy of a high-profile tell-all interview in Vogue. The 33-year-old, who is set to release her hotly-anticipated fourth album 30 over the next coming weeks, gave her interviewee a tease of her latest tracks (‘string-swirling, Garland-invoking, jazzy, campy, swooning delights’, apparently) as well as an update how our favourite north-London-girl-done-good is finding life in LA.
WEIGHT LOSS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Adele opens up about the internet's obsession with her weight loss: 'It's my body'

In honour of her impending album, Adele opened up about, well, everything in her first interview in five years. Mostly, the singer opened up about the source of inspiration for her fourth studio album: her divorce from Simon Konecki, wading back into the dating pool, and what she wants to teach her son, Angelo. Giles Hattersley, who spent time with Adele for British Vogue, described one song he listened to as a scathing takedown of "the failings of men."
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
signalscv.com

Honey Boo Boo Weight Loss Journey: How To Lose 300 Pounds?

From watching Toddlers & Tiaras to Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, we all adored Alana Thompson for her appearance. Whether it was her little cute baby look or the way Alana talked, you must have watched her while being stuck to your sofas in your sitting rooms. Surely, Alana Thompson is one of the well-known American...
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS Detroit

Unbelievable Weight Loss Befores And Afters On Tiktok And Instagram! How Did They Do It?

Unbelievable weight-loss transformations on Instagram and TikTok have exploded during the pandemic. Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at how social media helped women lose nearly half their size. Women with dramatic before and after’s break down the secrets to their success – from what initially motivated them to take their health into their own hands to the meal plan and exercises that worked for them. They speak out about how posting their journey on social media not only helped hold them accountable but motivated others to follow in their footsteps.
WEIGHT LOSS
Las Vegas Herald

How To Select The Best coffee for weight loss

With international coffee day around the corner, it's time to celebrate with a good cup of coffee that not only brings you joy but also health and wellness. The much-needed and super-cool best friend of more than thousands, living a day without coffee seems almost impossible. As dramatic as that sounds, you can't lie that it helps to stay refreshed and fit. Now, this is where the fun part comes in. Coffee has become a key component of weight loss plans. And though coffee with sugar is pretty tempting, you can obviously imagine how that can hinder the fat burn process.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Celebrity Culture#Role Models#Americans#Lizzo
abc27.com

Twin Hills Weight Loss

If you have weight loss goals you just can’t reach, Twin Hills Weight Loss can help! They take into consider your body chemistry and lifestyle to craft a plan that works for you. Learn more about their approach to weight loss and how they can help you take control of your weight loss journey.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newbeauty.com

Tori Spelling Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculations: ‘I Have an Amazing Makeup Artist’

Plastic-surgery accusations are coming from every direction in the comments section of Tori Spelling’s latest Instagram post, and she’s here to set the record straight. “Wow what happened to the all natural look? This is kinda scary,” writes one follower. “Everybody has jumped on the plastic surgery and Botox and filler bandwagons,” says another. “It’s got to be so hard mentally on celebrities thinking they all have to look a certain way. Then they go to these extremes and almost ruin there looks altogether. I just wish they could see how naturally beautiful they were to begin with!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice's Polished Work Outfit Is Perfect for Fall

On the weekends, Gia Giudice relaxes in crop tops, patterned pants, and — when the occasion calls for it — chic party dresses or cute bikinis. But on weekdays, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter focuses on putting together suited-for-work ensembles. And as usual, she nails it. In an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
blackchronicle.com

Missing Instagram Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Found in Hospital After Month-Long Search

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that fitness influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims was missing. After a month-long search, the 30-year-old has been found. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) confirmed to PEOPLE that the search is over. NBC News reported that Ca’Shawn was found at a Los Angeles-area hospital on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TMZ.com

Cardi B's 29th Birthday Bash, Offset Unveils New Home He Bought Her

Cardi B was bumpin' and grindin' all over her man at her 29th birthday party, and then he paid her back ... with a new home!!!. Offset revealed Cardi's bday present in the middle of her star-studded party Monday night at L.A. River Studios -- he bought her a house ... with a damn pool on the roof.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj ‘Came Hard’ For Candiace Dillard At ‘RHOP’ Reunion: ‘It Was An Epic Moment

Nicki Minaj made it known she wanted to show up to the ‘RHOP’ reunion and her dreams came true as she surprised the ladies and went in on housewife Candiace Dillard!. Nicki Minaj, 38, took to social media in July to tell her followers that she was hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion — a job usually reserved for the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen, 53. But her wishes came true this week when she showed up to set and she went in on one housewife in particular. “She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy