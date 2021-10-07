CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-Eyed "Dinosaur Shrimp" Make A Surprise Appearance In Arizona Following Monsoon

By Rachael Funnell
IFLScience
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJumanji fans will remember the dramatic scene in which a monsoon delivers a slurry of crocodiles to Robin Williams’ living room, a stretch for reality but nonetheless, these weather systems can trigger the arrival of unexpected visitors. Arizona recently received one such delivery as a temporary lake that sprung up during heavy rains became filled with bizarre, three-eyed beasties. According to officials at Wupatki National Monument, they’re called triops, and their metamorphosis into prehistoric-looking tadpoles can occur decades after the eggs have been laid.

Vice

Grisly GOAT Goat Gores Girl Grizzly Gruesomely

Few animals ever reach the status of being the greatest of all time for their particular species. Those cats who get onto sports fields, Bruce the great white shark (the real one, not the Jaws one!), Seabiscuit, or the Littlest Hobo are some of those exceedingly rare breeds. But now we have another critter to elevate to this pedestal: a mountain goat who gored a grizzly good.
The State

800 hellbenders with large mouths and strong jaws freed into Missouri waters, zoo says

More than 800 giant salamanders with mouths so big and jaws so strong that they can swallow fish whole have been released into Missouri rivers. The endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders were raised from eggs at the Saint Louis Zoo before they were freed this summer as part of the zoo’s hellbender conservation program, according to the zoo’s Wednesday blog post.
Florida Star

VIDEO: Fisherman Makes Waves With Snaps Of Bizarre Creatures From The Oceans’ Depths

By Arian MovileanuA Canadian fisherman is making a splash online with his photos of bizarre-looking marine creatures he caught. Blowfish, jellyfish, pipefish and prehistoric-looking creatures that would seem at home in an aquatic version of “Jurassic Park” fill his Instagram page. Mackenzie Sapier from Prince Edward Island has always been drawn to wildlife and the ocean. “But I became passionate […]
The Staten Island Advance

VIDEO: Watch 45-foot dead whale in Oregon explode 50 years ago | The carcass became ‘a stinking whale of a problem’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders and beyond are still abuzz about last Friday’s discovery of a humpback whale carcass floating in the waters off Staten Island, which scientists from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) are studying for causes of death. Meanwhile, some may recall that 50 years ago...
Florida Star

Meer-Splat Horror: Meerkat Colony Died When Their Zoo Burrow Buried Them Alive

An accident at a German zoo killed its meerkat population. Four meerkats died at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich on Sept. 22 when their burrow collapsed and buried them alive. The zoo released a statement saying it was “in mourning. All four animals were in a self-dug sleeping burrow in the lower area of the complex when the earth suddenly gave way and the popular mongoose were buried alive.”
outtherecolorado.com

[VIDEO] Turkey spotted on wildlife camera, soon a meal for family of bears

Colorado park ranger Tiffany McCauley has once again shared some wildlife footage caught on a trail camera that's too interesting not to address. In the footage, a turkey is seen passing through an area. Twenty-five minutes later, a family of bears is seen passing through, dining on what is likely the same bird.
Popular Science

Ancient humans might have bred one of the scariest birds on the planet

Whether you’ve been chased by a goose or witnessed an ostrich run at top speed, you know birds can sometimes be terrifying. At the top of the list is the cassowary—a demon bird that clocks in between 4 and 5.6 feet tall. It can run up to 31 miles per hour on its powerful legs, each tipped with three dagger-like toes, and can leap almost 7 feet up in the air.
Ledger-Enquirer

Hundreds of eerie 3-eyed tadpole shrimp emerge after monsoon fills Arizona monument

These three-eyed tadpole shrimp may as well belong in the Pokemon universe. Hundreds of prehistoric shrimp were found inthe Wupatki National Monument in Arizona after a monsoon filled the historic site’s ball court, park officials reported on Facebook in early August. Formally known as triops, the eerie-looking “crustaceans evolved over...
TheDailyBeast

Six Animals Die at Miami Aquarium Plagued by Rotting Fish, Angry Dolphins

After six marine mammals died in just over a year at the Miami Seaquarium, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has found critical issues with how the facility was managed, including murky pools overgrown with algae and poor diets for its top performers that sometimes included rotting fish. Magdalena Rodriguez, a longtime vet who was fired by the Seaquarium in June, detailed similar issues to the Miami Herald, including staff shortages, broken equipment and poor water quality that endangered animals including Lolita, the park’s star killer whale.
CNET

Hundreds of weird three-eyed 'dinosaur shrimp' spotted at national monument

Tourists roaming Wupatki National Monument, an ancestral Puebloan site in Arizona, recently stumbled upon hundreds of unlikely visitors -- pre-dinosaur era three-eyed shrimp. The little critters presumably infested a ball court at the park after a monsoon filled it to the brim. Formally named triops, the gentle beasts that roamed...
greenvillejournal.com

Black and white tegu reptiles have invaded South Carolina

Owners of Argentine black and white tegus, a large lizard that can grow up to four feet long, have until Sept. 25 to register their animals with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The reptiles are native to South America and have been declared an invasive species since first...
Merced Sun-Star

Wild video from SC shows massive alligator devouring a 6-foot gator whole

This is the brutal moment when a 6-foot alligator gets devoured by an even bigger, toothier and hungrier alligator. The smaller reptile hangs lifeless and limp in the jaws of the powerful predator. For a moment, when the smaller gator’s left front leg appears to twitch, it seems like there might be a chance he can escape the Godzilla-like creature now crawling out of the South Carolina waters.
pebblecreekpost.com

Monsoon Surprise

This year’s monsoons brought us some welcome rains, along with some surprises, like this very large carp that neighbor, Phil Smith, found in his backyard!. “Our backyard abuts a lake on the Tuscany West Golf Course,” Phil revealed. “During one of the summer’s heavy rains, the lake overflowed and when the floodwaters receded, this poor fish was trapped in a depression in the yard. Luckily, I spied the fish before the water in the hollow vanished and I was able to get it safely back into the lake.”
Simplemost

Rare Twin Elephants Born In Sri Lanka

A mother elephant recently gave birth to twins in Sri Lanka. And that’s much rarer than you’d think. Twenty-four-year-old Surangi, an elephant at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, gave birth to two healthy male calves on Aug. 31. The first arrived at 4:30 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the facility. The father, Pandu, is a fellow resident of the government-run elephant residence.
natureworldnews.com

Black Chinese Carp: Invasive Species With Human-Like Teeth Invade US Lakes

The black carp is an invasive species of fish detected in Kentucky's waterways for the first time in 2019. Because it is endemic to East Asian lakes and rivers, the black carp is also known as the "black Chinese roach." Because of its scarcity, the black carp was frequently utilized in Chinese medicine and was considered a costly meal.
