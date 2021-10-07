Three-Eyed "Dinosaur Shrimp" Make A Surprise Appearance In Arizona Following Monsoon
Jumanji fans will remember the dramatic scene in which a monsoon delivers a slurry of crocodiles to Robin Williams’ living room, a stretch for reality but nonetheless, these weather systems can trigger the arrival of unexpected visitors. Arizona recently received one such delivery as a temporary lake that sprung up during heavy rains became filled with bizarre, three-eyed beasties. According to officials at Wupatki National Monument, they’re called triops, and their metamorphosis into prehistoric-looking tadpoles can occur decades after the eggs have been laid.www.iflscience.com
