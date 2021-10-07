Three-Eyed "Dinosaur Shrimp" Make A Surprise Appearance In Arizona Following Monsoon

This year’s monsoons brought us some welcome rains, along with some surprises, like this very large carp that neighbor, Phil Smith, found in his backyard!. “Our backyard abuts a lake on the Tuscany West Golf Course,” Phil revealed. “During one of the summer’s heavy rains, the lake overflowed and when the floodwaters receded, this poor fish was trapped in a depression in the yard. Luckily, I spied the fish before the water in the hollow vanished and I was able to get it safely back into the lake.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO