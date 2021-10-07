CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deniero Bartolini of The Remote CEO: “Get your team members to work on group projects”

By David Liu
Thrive Global
Cover picture for the articleGet your team members to work on group projects. That’s key if you want your business to thrive even when you are not there. The last thing you want is your team members relying on you for day-to-day communication. When you have a big project to tackle, tell the team lead or pick a team member to organize and run a meeting with a couple of other people. Now watch the magic happen. While you’re away, your staff is collaborating just as if they were in an office.

