The Lifelong Relationship of Music and Memory

To still have one’s parents is a treasure-filled blessing. Afterall, not everyone is still blessed enough to have both Mom and Dad. Some people don’t receive the opportunity to thank their parents. It’s why it’s so important to thank them, while they are alive. If you were to thank them, how would you do it? What would you say to Mom and Dad? For Mom, there is an easiness, surrounding it. Afterall, she carried us for 9 months, within her womb. Some mothers even sacrificed their lives, for the well-being of their children; that their child would have a chance on this Earth. 🌎 Thank you Mama. Thank you. A simple thank you can’t do enough when it comes to understanding the majesty for such a love. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO