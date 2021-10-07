V Spehar of FoodFarmacy: “To increase agricultural wealth, give the federal farm subsidies to hungry people and expand who qualifies for SNAP”
To increase agricultural wealth, give the federal farm subsidies to hungry people and expand who qualifies for SNAP. We know giving the money to conglomerate farms producing corn and soy does not help as much as giving power of choice and purse to citizens to support their local farm and consumable crop growers. Make food a reimbursable expense for healthcare. Food as preventative medicine must be a first line of defense. Teach plant forward cooking and gardening to kids.
