Agriculture

V Spehar of FoodFarmacy: “To increase agricultural wealth, give the federal farm subsidies to hungry people and expand who qualifies for SNAP”

By Martita Mestey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo increase agricultural wealth, give the federal farm subsidies to hungry people and expand who qualifies for SNAP. We know giving the money to conglomerate farms producing corn and soy does not help as much as giving power of choice and purse to citizens to support their local farm and consumable crop growers. Make food a reimbursable expense for healthcare. Food as preventative medicine must be a first line of defense. Teach plant forward cooking and gardening to kids.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Federal program helps supplement farms

RALEIGH, N.C — During the last 18 months, every aspect of life and work has been impacted by the coronavirus. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program helps supplement funds that farms lost over the last year from market changes. Brooks Barnes of Wilson County says it helped them make ends meet.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Agriculture in brief: Farm to School training offered in October

October is National Farm to School Month. Among other activities, a regional facilitator workshop for Bringing the Farm to School Ag Producer Training will be held Oct. 25-28 at 12:30 p.m. daily via Zoom. Bringing the Farm to School is a curriculum designed to build the capacity of agricultural producers to launch or expand efforts to market to schools. The program supports a wide variety of agricultural producers, including farmers, ranchers, food processors and other local food businesses. Registration closes Oct. 15. Check the Colorado Proud website for more details.
PUEBLO, CO
#Food Deserts#Food Insecurity#Food Crisis#Foodfarmacy
KTVU FOX 2

End of health insurance benefits may spur Americans back to work

Free insurance for millions of American ran out recently and some labor experts believe it could finally motivate more people to return to the workforce. Employers have found it hard to fill positions as the country recovers from the crushing economic downturn that coincided with the beginning of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

How Animal Agriculture Exploits People Too

Animal agriculture is responsible for countless deaths and tortured lives. Innocent beings are pushed into small confinements, pumped with hormones, and then ultimately murdered. However, livestock are not the only ones who suffer in factory farms and slaughterhouses around the world. Workers are exposed to a plethora of gruesome illnesses, unforgettable images, and are consistently taken advantage of.
AGRICULTURE
Frankfort Times

Modest SNAP benefit increase begins today

Most participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will see a slight increase to their monthly benefits in October, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA). The change is due to an upward adjustment in the value of the Thrifty Food Plan used...
U.S. POLITICS
La Grande Observer

Farm to farm: Water from NE Oregon data centers reused for agriculture

UMATILLA — The tiny city of Umatilla and the internet giant Amazon have come up with a unique use for the cooling water from the company’s massive server farms. They are using it irrigate the region’s other farms — the kind that grow crops. Perched along the Columbia River in...
OREGON STATE
My Fox 8

Farm Fresh works to expand access to fresh produce for those who need it

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — For some of our neighbors, eating a healthy meal means sacrificing other necessities— things like medication, electricity or supplies for their children. Those struggling with food insecurity are at a higher risk for diet-related diseases because they cannot afford or do not have access to...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
krwg.org

New Mexicans to see increase in SNAP food benefits

SANTA FE — New Mexicans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see their monthly benefits increase beginning Oct. 1. SNAP serves more than 539,758 individuals in New Mexico each month, providing food assistance benefits to safeguard the well-being of low-income, financially eligible households. "This increase in food...
SANTA FE, NM
suncommunitynews.com

SNAP households to see monthly increases in October

PLATTSBURGH | Families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program support will soon see increases in benefits starting in October. On Sept. 28, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP program will see their level of benefits increase resulting from a federal cost adjustment aimed at providing low-income individuals and families better access to healthy foods.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
localsyr.com

SNAP benefits increasing statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will reportedly see an increase of about $36 per family member starting next month. According to the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul, all New Yorkers receiving SNAP benefits will get more money because of a federal cost...
ALBANY, NY
dordt.edu

Dordt expands Agriculture Stewardship Center

Dordt’s Agriculture Stewardship Center is expanding, making more hands-on learning opportunities available to students. A new monoslope building will give students a large lab space to work with live animals, says Dr. Holly De Vries, assistant professor of agriculture. The building has only one slope to its roof, with a roof truss that is higher on the front side giving an open end facing south. A working chute for cattle will be located in the center of the facility.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hochul to Expand SNAP Benefits to Include Restaurants

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) currently does not allow participants to use their benefits. The new law will help the homeless, elderly and disabled SNAP recipients in getting nutritious restaurant or hot foods while the restaurants will benefit by being subsidized for these meals. The legislation (S.64/A.1524) establishes a statewide...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
cenlanow.com

SNAP recipients to see increase in average monthly benefit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Starting on Friday, October 1, “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment through a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan.”. What that means is that for the first time in 45 years, SNAP recipients are going to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCAX

Hochul announces increased food benefits for SNAP recipient

Captain Kirk from the original “Star Trek” series is headed to space-- for real this time. Border closure cutting into Vermont’s tourist traffic. Our northern border continues to be closed to Canadians who otherwise would be putting valuable tourism dollars into the Vermont economy this time of year. Taxis, ride-sharing...
BURLINGTON, VT

