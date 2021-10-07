Mark Kinsella of Opendoor: “Set core working hours”

As part of my entrepreneurial and wellness interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing wellness junkie, publicist, and entrepreneur, Kristin Marquet. Kristin has been a publicist and business owner for more than 14 years. As the owner and creative director of Marquet Media, LLC, Kristin oversees the daily operations of the business while executing client campaigns. Throughout her career as a publicist, she has developed partnerships with leading brands and entrepreneurs such as well-known divorce coach, Jen Lawrence; celebrity chef, Melissa Eboli; psychotherapist and entrepreneur, Angela Ficken; and many more. She and her clients have been featured in Inc.com, Forbes.com, Fortune.com, Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur.com, and so many more. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of the business publication, FemFounder.co and collaborating on ThePublicityPlace.com with Michelle Lewis.
