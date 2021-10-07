Overcoming Lazy Vibes: Hoagy Carmichael 🍿

Anxiety is a mental health condition that can be devastating to some people. Some people suffer from racing thoughts, while others feel physiological symptoms. When you’re anxious, you can experience a racing heart or profuse sweating. Anxiety has a way of making you feel uncomfortable in your body and mind. Those who have panic attacks don’t always have an indicator that one is coming on. These attacks may come at the most inconvenient times. Anxiety doesn’t care about what you’re doing. It wants to make you feel like there’s imminent danger. Because of the uncertain nature of anxiety, it can be challenging to determine how to cope with it. It often surprises you. That can make a person feel powerless to their anxious thoughts and feelings. Even though anxiety is unpredictable at times, you can find ways to manage it. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is an excellent modality that helps individuals manage their anxiety. One of the benefits of CBT is that it helps people reframe their negative thoughts into positive ones. You can learn more about the benefits of CBT for anxiety and other mental health issues at MyTherapist. Anxiety may be unpredictable and downright scary, but thankfully there is hope. Here are some tips to help you take your power back, despite the challenges of anxiety.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO