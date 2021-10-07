The Last Thing the United States Government Wants Is Abu Zubaydah Testifying in a Courtroom

On October 6, the U.S. Supreme Court took up a case that will test the limits of government state secrets. ABC News reports that the high-stakes case involves the first al-Qaida suspect detained and repeatedly tortured at a CIA “black site” following Sept. 11, 2001. Abu Zubaydah was captured in Pakistan in 2002. According to a declassified 2014 Senate Intelligence Committee report, he was waterboarded 83 times and spent 11 days in a coffin-size confinement box. The report also states that Zubaydah was subjected to, “walling, attention grasps, slapping, facial holds, stress positions and sleep deprivation.”. The lawsuit draws attention to the CIA's controversial detention and interrogation program, referred to as the "torture program.". We have a confrontation in this case between openness and secrecy -- major principles that have so corrosively confronted one another during this entire era of modern American history, Farah Peterson, University of Chicago law professor and legal historian, via ABC News. For years, the government asserted that Zubaydah was involved in plotting the 9/11 attacks, but officials later acknowledged in the 2014 report that he had no ties to the operation. Zubaydah, now 50 years old, has been held in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, without charge or trial since 2006.

