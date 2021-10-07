The Write Stuff!

Join Walworth County in the fight against suicide by helping to bring awareness and education on the prevention of suicide. The Walworth County Fairgrounds is moving forward with hosting the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Saturday, October 23rd. Now, more than ever, it’s time to show unity and support while being there for one another. Take the steps necessary to protect everyone’s mental health and prevent suicide. Registration for the walk is free, open to everyone and all donations are appreciated, whether monetary or through volunteering. Every dollar raised through the walk will go to investing in life saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide. Whether you’ve lost someone to suicide or are struggling with mental illness it can feel like no one understands what you are going through. You can’t just look at someone and know whether they might be having feelings about suicide. To help identify that connection, walkers and volunteers are welcome to wear honor beads. Each color represents a connection to the cause. The Out of the Darkness Walk is a day dedicated to remembrance, hope, and support by uniting the members of all communities. To register or donate please go on the Internet: afsp.org/walworth.

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO