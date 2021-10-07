CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Write Stuff!

By Victor Imbimbo
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs family caregivers, we all know the pressures and stresses that come and go through our caregiving experience. That’s why it is so important to have tools and practices at our disposal to help us, especially during difficult times. Over the years, I have touched on the importance of family...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

How to recognize signs of depression in kids

As rates of depression and anxiety rise among kids, it’s important for parents and adults to learn how to recognize symptoms of the conditions in younger persons. “As a parent, you wish you could change things for your child and wave your magic wand, but you can’t with something like this,” said Samantha Herron, who made a decision to put her 10-year-old son in counseling.
KIDS
purewow.com

My Kid Got Covid and Her Classroom Quarantined. But the Hardest Part Was Facing the Other Parents.

The first two days of the school year were bittersweet, as they should be. After all, this is the first year both my children (four and six years old) would be in school, and the first time since we became parents that neither I nor my husband would be on childcare duty for the bulk of the workday. After both drop-offs, we were misty-eyed, talking about how big our kids are getting and throwing around phrases like ‘the end of an era’...and also, ‘game changer!’
KIDS
Thrive Global

4 Ways to Deal with Negative Emotions as an Entrepreneur

The whole point of becoming an entrepreneur is to feel independent. You’re the one to choose how to run your business. You can work as many hours and days as you wish to make it successful. But building a successful business can be challenging if some negative emotions are holding...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Why Getting Your Beauty Sleep Is the Secret to Success

How long do you sleep every night? If that’s less than eight hours, then Richelle Oslinker believes you need to start rethinking your routine. The wellness entrepreneur, whose career has skyrocketed over the past few years, didn’t always prioritize sleep. But as she developed more expertise within the wellness industry, she realized the importance of investing in her own health to feel her best and achieve her professional ambitions.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientific Research#The Write Stuff
Thrive Global

5 Top Tips for Beginning Your Wellness Journey

Ever thought of wellness and wondered where to start? Or have you never heard of it yet wanting to feel better within yourself? Well look no further as I have 5 top tips to get you on the starter track for your wellness journey. But what exactly is wellness I...
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Are You Raising a Spoiled Child?

When your child is giving you a particularly rough time, you might be tempted to compare them to the infamous Veruca Salt:. In the beloved children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Veruca Salt embodies the cautionary tale of a spoiled child. One pony is not enough — she wants another one. As the Oompa Loompas sing:
KIDS
genevashorereport.com

Surprising Stuff, October 6, 2021

Join Walworth County in the fight against suicide by helping to bring awareness and education on the prevention of suicide. The Walworth County Fairgrounds is moving forward with hosting the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Saturday, October 23rd. Now, more than ever, it’s time to show unity and support while being there for one another. Take the steps necessary to protect everyone’s mental health and prevent suicide. Registration for the walk is free, open to everyone and all donations are appreciated, whether monetary or through volunteering. Every dollar raised through the walk will go to investing in life saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide. Whether you’ve lost someone to suicide or are struggling with mental illness it can feel like no one understands what you are going through. You can’t just look at someone and know whether they might be having feelings about suicide. To help identify that connection, walkers and volunteers are welcome to wear honor beads. Each color represents a connection to the cause. The Out of the Darkness Walk is a day dedicated to remembrance, hope, and support by uniting the members of all communities. To register or donate please go on the Internet: afsp.org/walworth.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Thrive Global

5 Simple Ways to Relieve Yourself of Stress

Has changing jobs, moving to a new city, or a painful separation from your partner caused your anxiety to shoot up? Truth be told, the degree of a stress experience is relative. While sudden significant changes to your lifestyle can become a source of adverse mental health outcomes, more minor alterations and uncertainties could also trigger and contribute to everyday stress levels.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Thrive Global

How Can You Manage Separation Anxiety At Work?

Lockdown has been a strange time not only for us humans, but also for our sociable furry friends. Now, over a year after the pandemic began, our dogs may have got very comfortable living the life they always wanted, with many of their beloved owners still working from home, providing limitless amounts of love and attention.
PETS
Psych Centra

Laziness and Depression: Why Some People Get Them Mixed Up

Lack of motivation can sometimes be confused with laziness, particularly if you live with depression. But they aren’t the same, and using these labels doesn’t help. Lately, you haven’t been wanting to do anything. Zero. Except, maybe, lay on the couch and scroll social media. Or, maybe you’ve been begrudgingly...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

How To Use Affirmations Effectively To Improve Your Life

Do you want to learn how to use daily affirmations to live a happier, healthier, more beautiful life?. By nature, human beings have desires, wants, and needs. To create the ideal life that you dream of, you can use affirmations to accomplish your goals, increase your motivation, build confidence, and much more.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How your emotional response to the COVID-19 pandemic changed your behavior and your sense of time

The COVID-19 pandemic, now in its 19th month, has meant different things to different people. For some, it’s meant stress over new school and work regimes, or anxiety over the prospect of catching COVID-19 and dealing with the aftereffects of an infection. But for others, it’s created space and freedom to pursue new passions or make decisions that had been put off. Our upended lives – for better or for worse – also likely influenced our perception of time. In June 2020, we were part of a team of researchers who presented initial evidence that an individual’s sense of time during...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

What is 'the ick'? A psychological scientist explains this TikTok trend

“The ick”, much discussed on TikTok and Instagram lately, is where attraction to a current or potential partner is suddenly flipped to a feeling of disgust. It’s often triggered in an instant, social media users say, by witnessing some kind of turn-off – a bad dance move, a grating laugh, or an off-putting eating style. So what might be behind “the ick”? Read more: Love lockdown: the pandemic has put pressure on many relationships, but here's how to tell if yours will survive ...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

Developing A Regular Meditation Practice

In recent years, mindfulness and meditation practices have been growing exponentially. A plethora of research has proven that a regular meditation practice helps in driving creative progress and general well-being. There’s plenty of help for those wanting to meditate. More than 2500 meditation apps have launched since 2015. And yet,...
YOGA
Thrive Global

8 Simple ways to become a happy person

This is not just for the weight watchers or fitness freaks. When you do some sort of exercise, your body releases endorphins which makes you feel happy. If you do not want to do a proper regime exercise then dance is one good option. Dance like nobody’s watching. Join some classes or simply check out the umpteen tutorials on the internet.
THEATER & DANCE
Thrive Global

How Shining Your Light Can Influence Others In A Positive Way

Everyone influences somebody. A parent affects a child, a boss, their employee, or nurturing friends and family. Whatever your role is in any of your relationships, influence is occurring by both parties. Many think influencing another is about persuading them to do something you want or agreeing with you. But...
SOCIETY
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

How To Improve Your Mental Health – Lessons From 8 Episodes of the Holistic Wealth Podcast With Keisha Blair

Mental Health Is A Critical Part of Holistic Wealth. Mental health is a critical part of holistic wealth and studies show that we’re now experiencing an international awakening on the sheer importance of mental health. Globally, the calls to mental health hotlines have tripled and quadrupled during COVID-19. On the Holistic Wealth podcast with Keisha Blair, we have had some amazing guests who have shared their own mental health struggles, as well as tips and strategies to improve your mental health and wellness. We are so grateful for the luminaries, trailblazers and experts who have opened up about their personal stories and the tools they use to cope. I shared several strategies to improve mental health in my viral article, “My Husband Died At Age 34. Here Are 40 Life Lessons I Learned From It“, now viewed by more than 50 million people globally, as well as in my book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness. That First Edition of Holistic Wealth has been updated and expanded and will be released on International Women’s Day on March 8th 2022. It’s entitled Holistic Wealth: 36 Life Lessons To Help You Recover from Disruption, Find Your Life Purpose and Achieve Financial Freedom (with foreward written by iconic Actress Kelly Rutherford). The second edition also explores themes on mental health and wellness.
MENTAL HEALTH
floridaweekly.com

WRITING CHALLENGE

With Round 4 a wrap,this week we start Round 5 of our annual Writing Challenge. This year marks the 11th for the contest in which readers craft short stories based on photo prompts selected by our editors. We started it to provide a distraction during the heat and humidity of storm season; the 2020 contest did double duty as an activity during the lockdown and social distancing days of the pandemic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy