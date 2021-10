Forward Jakub Vrana will undergo shoulder surgery and will be out for at least months after suffering a shoulder injury in training camp. Vrana’s absence is a major blow to the lineup. Projected as a first liner, Vrana is coming off of an impressive performance in his first stretch as a Red Wing, scoring 11 points in 11 games. Probably the best natural scorer on the roster, Vrana was going to be a major piece of Detroit’s offense. Now, the coaching staff will have to look elsewhere for production, at least for the first four months of the season.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO