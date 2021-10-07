CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make your Ring Video Doorbell sound spooky this Halloween

By Katie Mortram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is here and with it, Halloween is just around the corner. You might be making plans and preparing decorations already for the impending trick-or-treat-ers. What better way to impress visitors than with your spooky Ring Video Doorbell chimes? That’s right, to get into the spirit of Halloween, Ring has introduced a few new features to impress the neighborhood.

