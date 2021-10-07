(News) Kanye West Quietly Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare For SNL Debut
According to Page Six, Kanye is in New York City helping Kim get ready for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig this Saturday. A source said, “Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL.’ It’s a big challenge, but she is determined to be a success. Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show.” Even though Kim filed for divorce from Kanye earlier this year, the two seem to be spending plenty of time together. They were seen having dinner in Malibu, California, last week.hotradiomaine.com
