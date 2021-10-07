(News) Kanye West Quietly Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare For SNL Debut

Kanye West is reportedly helping estranged wife Kim Kardashian prep for 'SNL'. An extremely Balenciaga-ed out Kim Kardashian West arrived in New York City this week to begin rehearsals with the "Saturday Night Live" cast ahead of her "SNL" hosting debut on Oct. 9. According to Page Six, Kim's ex, Kanye West, has joined the soon-to-be Hulu star in the Big Apple, where he's said to be helping her prepare for her performance. "Kim is nervous about hosting 'SNL,'" a source tells the outlet. "It's a big challenge but she is determined to be a success. Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show." The costume advising hardly comes as a surprise after Kim supported Kanye by appearing in a wedding gown as part of his final "Donda" listening event production. Her viral, face-obscuring Balenciaga Met Gala look also appeared to have been inspired at least in part by Kanye. Kim's "SNL" week in NYC got underway on Oct. 5 with a cast dinner for which Kim donned a huge tinsel coat designed by — you guessed it — Balenciaga. Prior to her East Coast trip, Kim was busy filming her new Hulu show with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

