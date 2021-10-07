The Wellness Company Dedicated Providing Key Education on Improving Health For All
According to David Annakie, founder of BioLife Health and Wellness, the food we consume does not always provide all the nutrients necessary for healthy living. Furthermore, for lower-income families, access to healthy foods can be even more limited. Lack of nutrition can contribute to low energy, decreased productivity, and an inability to focus. Even more dire consequences may include obesity, diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension and much more. Unfortunately, most people’s daily diet includes processed food, and overconsumption of carbohydrates and sugar, unhealthy fats. This diet may lead to a deficiency of proper vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that are essential to maintain a healthy and energetic body. The organic.thriveglobal.com
