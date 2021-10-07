CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU, IMMY Labs partner to provide on-campus COVID-19 testing, vaccinations

By Kaly Phan, news reporter
Oklahoma Daily
Cover picture for the articleOU and IMMY Labs are partnering to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on campus, beginning Oct. 11. According to an email from the university, IMMY Labs will provide testing and vaccinations at Timberdell Road Parking Facility from noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays through October, with services open to all OU students, staff, faculty and the public. Drive-thru and walk-up options are available, but students are encouraged to walk up. IMMY Labs requires registration for appointments through its website.

