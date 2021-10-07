CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Karen's Korner: October looks backward...

By Karen Dums
APG of Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI so enjoy it when the months decide they want to be summer-ish, even when the calendar claims they are autumn or winter. And so it’s been this year for the latter days of September and October’s beginning. When one thinks of Homecoming football games, it generally brings up an image of folks wearing a warmish coat, maybe a scarf, hat and gloves or mittens. The air is crisp. Breath vapor is quite visible as the cheers are chanted. A cup of hot cocoa, coffee or steaming tea is just the thing. Not so when the Chequamegon Screaming Eagles hosted Winter/Birchwood last Friday.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

After a COVID off year, Riverssance preps for the future by looking backwards

Skullduggery-minded scavengers? Check. Wenches-a-plenty? OK, why not? A Middle Age-inspired Renaissance Fair postponed due to an impending plague?. Uh yeah, Phil Claeys knows a thing or two about irony after canceling 2020's Gathering of the Kingdom of Riverssance Festival, due to COVID-19 concerns. "We hated to see it happen," Claeys,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Norwich Bulletin

Looking for some chills this October? Here's four spooky seasonal Eastern CT suggestions.

It’s the time of year when ghosts, monsters and assorted ghoulies come out to play. Here are four places to visit that’ll get you in the spirit of the Halloween season. After a year without the popular Brooklyn Spooky Nights extravaganza, the town’s Parks & Recreation Department is swooping in with its new “Feargrounds” experience on Oct. 15-16 at the Brooklyn Fairgrounds. Your $10 ticket gets you admission to two haunted houses and a bonfire area where nightly entertainers will perform. Scaredy-cats can opt for a $5 bonfire-only ticket or check out the food vendors. The fairground, 15 Fairgrounds Road, opens at 5 p.m. and guided house tours kick-off at 6 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.brooklynct.org/parks-recreation-department/pages/fall-winter-special-events-2021.
BROOKLYN, CT
APG of Wisconsin

Greetings from the Northwoods

Are you ready for one of nature's greatest shows on earth? If you are, the fall color season in our Northwoods won't disappoint, and neither will this eNature Report No. 218. You can also find out why, when and how leaves change color in No. 218. Do you know what "Early Turners" are? If not, you can find that out in No. 218. Our "Focus Extra" takes you on a photographic safari that includes some of our favorite fall photos that you won't want to miss. Enjoy!
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hi I’m Chico, an 8-month-old Jack Russel /pitbull mix. I was asked, “If I was a human what would I be?” I’ve thought long and hard about it and decided that I would be a detective!. I have all of the right traits for it: I am very curious and...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Winter Birchwood
APG of Wisconsin

Focus on Nature: Close encounters with trumpeter swans

It isn't often one can have a close encounter with trumpeter swans. I was birdwatching at Sailor Creek Flowage near Fifield the last week of September when I spotted the resident pair of trumpeters with a lone cygnet swimming and feeding in the flowage along West Club Road.
FIFIELD, WI
APG of Wisconsin

ThrowbackTuesday

This is a good photo of Esson Fruit and Produce delivery truck in front of their loading docks at 200 W. Third St. This later became Cahodas-Paoli Produce. I recall when I was a kid being told that when they got in a load of bananas sometimes some tarantula spiders would show up and they would give them to kids who wanted them. Today it is Lakeside Products.
VISUAL ART
APG of Wisconsin

Birds' mid-migration season is underway

Mid-migration season has arrived, bringing sparrows, waterfowl, and other hardy species as warm weather birds continue to depart. Look for white-throated, white-crowned, Lincoln's, song, swamp, fox, chipping, and savannah sparrows, among others. Harris's sparrows are showing better than average, and Nelson's sparrows are being seen at wet weedy fields in portions of southern Wisconsin. Like it or not, dark-eyed juncos have arrived in force too, especially up north.
ANIMALS
APG of Wisconsin

Groundlings cautiously embark on theater season

StageNorth, home to the StageNorth Groundlings community theater organization, has been dark since March of 2020 when its production of Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice” was shuttered after only one performance. Since then, the Groundlings have been waiting to bring live theater back into their home as safely as possible –...
THEATER & DANCE
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Good day, good people! I would like to formally introduce myself. I am Maestro, creative genius, artistic master and eminent expert in all things about International Black Cat Appreciation Week. I’m here to tell you more reasons why black cats out-shine all other colors of cats. Literally, our glossy black fur shines like no other color! Just check out any photo of a black cat, including this one of me. In fact, since we are always in formal attire, we are guaranteed to win every prize for Best-Dressed.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy