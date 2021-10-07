CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

FWC resurrects support for osprey as the state bird

By WUWF
wuwf.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to the supporters of doing away with the mockingbird as the state bird during the 2022 legislative session. Commissioners agreed Thursday to offer the osprey as a potential replacement for the mockingbird — Florida’s avian symbol since 1927. Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg has filed a proposal (SCR 324) to rescind the designation of the mockingbird as the state bird. Meanwhile, Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, and Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, have proposed legislation (SB 378 and HB 207) to designate the scrub jay as the state bird.

www.wuwf.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Ledger

Out of the nest: Lawmaker wants mockingbird ousted as state bird of Florida

State Sen. Jeff Brandes has had it with the northern mockingbird as the official state bird of Florida. He has filed a bill for the 2022 legislative session and taken to social media to build a flock of supporters. He wants to persuade fellow lawmakers to rescind the mockingbird’s designation as the avian representative of the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

So long mockingbird? Osprey could become Florida's state bird

Add the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to the supporters of doing away with the mockingbird as the state bird during the 2022 legislative session. Commissioners agreed Thursday to offer the osprey as a potential replacement for the mockingbird — Florida’s avian symbol since 1927. Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St....
FLORIDA STATE
fernandinaobserver.com

FWC to meet October 6-7 in St. Augustine

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet in person October 6-7 at the Renaissance World Golf Village Resort, 500 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, Florida, 32092. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. ET each day and is open to the public. The FWC is committed to providing...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
thegabber.com

Keep Up with the FWC

Yes, we know St. Augustine is quite a drive to attend a meeting, but all are invited to attend the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) meeting October 6-7 at the Renaissance World Golf Village Resort, 500 South Legacy Trail, St. Augustine. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. each day.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wuwf.org

Fried urges 'endangered' status for manatees

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the federal government to again list threatened manatees as “endangered,” as Florida has had a record number of manatee deaths this year. In a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Fried called “misguided” the March 2017 decision to reclassify manatees as...
POLITICS
wuwf.org

State backs limited fishing of goliath grouper

Three decades after the state banned the harvesting of goliath grouper, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved plans Wednesday that would allow about 200 of the fish to be killed annually. Over the objections of dive operators, the commission voted to move forward with a draft rule allowing...
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Polsky
Person
Jeff Brandes
Gainesville.com

Florida has the wrong state bird. Will that change this year?

I rise once more to speak for state bird reform. Florida is a fantastic state for bird watchers. We have the rosiest of roseate spoonbills, great blue herons the size of Big Bird, sandhill cranes that dance, pelicans that fly in graceful lines along the shoreline or sit obligingly on dock pilings for tourist pictures. We have clouds of crying gulls, painted buntings that look like birds in head-shop posters and picturesque white herons that lend a touch of elegance to any drainage ditch.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Is 2022 the swan song for Florida's state bird?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida may have a new state bird in 2022. Several lawmakers want to toss out the common mockingbird, which has held the top spot since 1927. State Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, thinks Florida needs a bird more closely tied to the Sunshine State. He's filed a bill to remove the mockingbird and is open to suggestions for a replacement.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

FWC lifts 30-year ban on catching goliath grouper

FLORIDA, USA — Florida is lifting its three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers after wildlife officials argued their numbers have rebounded. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday approved a proposal to allow the recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May. South Florida and the Florida Keys will be off-limits, and the size of the catch would be kept between 20 inches and 36 inches.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Legislature#Osprey#State Bird#Fwc#D Boca Raton
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

21,146 lionfish removed during FWC's annual challenge

At its October meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced the winners of this year’s Lionfish Challenge. The lionfish removal and incentive program ended Sept. 6 (Labor Day). A total of 21,146 lionfish were removed during the three and a half month program. In addition, 471 people registered and 185 people submitted lionfish, the highest participation number since the Challenge began in 2016.
ANIMALS
wuwf.org

Florida school districts and state continue clash over masks

Some school districts that have imposed student mask requirements aren’t backing down, despite state threats of financial penalties and a revamped Department of Health rule aimed at bolstering parental choice on masks. The State Board of Education will meet Thursday and is considering disciplinary action against 11 school boards that...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

FWC: 3 Florida panthers struck and killed by vehicles in one week

BIG CYPRESS, Fla. - Three endangered Florida panthers were killed by separate vehicle strikes earlier this week, officials said. That makes 18 panther deaths attributed to fatal collisions, out of 24 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of a 4-month-old male...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wuwf.org

Florida felon voting activist Desmond Meade gets his civil rights back

The Florida activist who led a movement to allow most former felons to vote now has had more civil rights restored under a new state process. Desmond Meade is the head of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition who had spent time in prison on convictions including drug possession and illegally possessing a firearm.
FLORIDA STATE
fernandinaobserver.com

FWC approves new regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker on Atlantic coast

At its October meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved the creation of new regulations for spot and Atlantic croaker in state waters from the Florida-Georgia border through Miami-Dade County. The following changes for the Atlantic coast of Florida will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022:. Establishing...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy