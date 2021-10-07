CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Educational Studies Faculty Member Plenary Speaker at TESOL Conference

College of Education, Human Services
 5 days ago

Assistant Professor Bryan Meadows, from the Department of Educational Studies, was an invited plenary speaker to the PARATESOL Conference 2021 held virtually September 24-25, 2021. The international conference was hosted by Paratesol Paraguay, the national organization of English language instructors in Paraguay. The 200-plus attendees included education scholars, classroom teachers, graduate and undergraduate students. The theme of the conference was Building Trust in the English Language Classroom. From the organizers, the conference was designed to provide "teachers with tools that promote individual learning, mutual trust and personal confidence within hybrid, virtual and in-person classes, considering the volatile scenarios of these times." Connecting with the conference theme, Dr. Meadows's plenary talk was titled, "Supporting students in difficult times: The contribution of humanism in ELT (English Language Teaching)."

Education
