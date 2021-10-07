CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saban Films Buys Survival Thriller 'Borrego' Starring Lucy Hale (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaban Films has acquired U.S., Canadian and Spanish rights to the survival thriller “Borrego” from writer and director Jesse Harris. The film stars Lucy Hale (“Truth or Dare,” “Pretty Little Liars”), Nicholas Gonzalez (“The Good Doctor,” “Narcos”), Olivia Trujillo (“Vivo,” “For All Mankind”) and Leynar Gómez (“Narcos,” “Towards the Battle”). Hale also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Tucci & Company, Garrett Patten, Frank Harris and Michael Gooch.

www.nhregister.com

