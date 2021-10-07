Saban Films Buys Survival Thriller 'Borrego' Starring Lucy Hale (EXCLUSIVE)
Saban Films has acquired U.S., Canadian and Spanish rights to the survival thriller "Borrego" from writer and director Jesse Harris. The film stars Lucy Hale ("Truth or Dare," "Pretty Little Liars"), Nicholas Gonzalez ("The Good Doctor," "Narcos"), Olivia Trujillo ("Vivo," "For All Mankind") and Leynar Gómez ("Narcos," "Towards the Battle"). Hale also serves as an executive producer on the film alongside Tucci & Company, Garrett Patten, Frank Harris and Michael Gooch.
