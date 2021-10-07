Adele Reveals Marriage To Simon Konecki 'Just Wasn't Right' For Her: 'I Didn't Want To End Up Like A Lot Of Other People I Knew', Confirms Relationship With Boyfriend Rich Paul
Adele has opened up about the aftermath of her divorce, diving into new love and how she is gearing up for her much anticipated musical come back. The vocal icon sat down for an interview with British Vogue for her first interview with a journalist since 2016, and got real about her highly publicized divorce from the father of her 9-year-old son Angelo, Simon Konecki. The two split in 2019 after speculation that they had married in 2016. The "Hello" singer referred to Konecki as her "husband" during her Grammy acceptance speech in 2017.okmagazine.com
