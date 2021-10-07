Exactech Shoulder Replacement option from Signature Orthopedics Group

ST. LOUIS – Signature Orthopedics Group is where you’ll find Dr. Sri Pinnamaneni, affectionately known as “Dr. Pinn,” a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in conditions and treatments of the shoulder and elbow. He’s the first to offer the ExactechGPS system in St. Louis. ExactechGPS is a computer-guided total shoulder replacement system that provides real-time feedback. It helps the surgeon decide where to remove the bone and place the shoulder implant. It works very similarly to a navigation system in a car. If you would like to learn more about Signature Orthopedics and ExactechGPS, visit them online at SigOrthoSTL.com.