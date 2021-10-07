CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Research: The Urgent Threat of Ransomware to S3 Buckets

By Lior Zatlavi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAWS S3 buckets are regarded as highly reliable, so have come to be used with great confidence. What most cloud security stakeholders don’t realize is that S3 buckets face a great security risk, from an unexpected source: identities. A compromised identity with a toxic combination of entitlements can easily perform ransomware on an organization’s data.

