New Research: The Urgent Threat of Ransomware to S3 Buckets

Ransomware attacks are among the most significant cyber threats facing businesses today. Recent warnings about Conti ransomware, issued by a joint cybersecurity advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), FBI and National Security Agency, are a strong signal that ransomware attacks are becoming even more sophisticated and massive via the ransomware-as-a-service operating model. This new model allows attackers to gain affiliates to use already-developed ransomware tools to execute ransomware attacks quickly and launch more massive attacks against almost any target including large and small businesses, schools, hospitals and national infrastructure. While every metric and trend indicate that organizations continue to add more security tools, successful attacks continue, suggesting that adding more tools isn’t the answer to a strong defense.

DATA SECURITY ・ 8 DAYS AGO