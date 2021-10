A baby is a blessing, but getting used to a new sleep cycle is one of the hardest things to get used to when you have a newborn in the house. Babies usually only sleep two to four hours at a time when you first bring them home, which means your sleep schedule gets messed up as well. Fortunately, you can take steps to make the situation a little easier on the entire family, and most of these steps are very simple indeed. Below are some of these steps.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 23 HOURS AGO