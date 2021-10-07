CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fleet Management Market is Forecast to Surpass US$ 11.5 Bn in 2021 & will Register Steady Growth at 10.4% CAGR between 2021 to 2031

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Fleet Management Market is forecast to surpass US$ 11.5 Bn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the market will register steady growth at 10.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, as end-use industries around the world exhibit high demand to improve transportation network operations. The market...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market is Expected to Reach ~US$ 62.6 Bn by 2031 and Growing at a CAGR of 11.4% for 2021-2031

As per the latest study published by FMI, the global Supply Chain Management Market is expected to reach US$ 62.6 Bn by the end of 2031. Surging demand for supply chain management (SCM) solutions across small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises is favoring the market growth. On account of this, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% CAGR over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Iris Market by Application (Cosmetic Applications, Therapeutic Applications) and By End User (Hospital Inpatients, Physician Practice) - Forecast To 2018-2028

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Artificial Iris Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Artificial Iris Industry growth curve & outlook of Artificial Iris market. The Demand analysis of Artificial Iris offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features,...
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

RF Front-end Chip Market Size, Regional Statistics, CAGR, Trend & Growth Forecast To 2027

A detailed overview of parent market provide insight on changing RF Front-end Chip Market dynamics in the industry and In-depth RF Front-end Chip Market segmentation. It also offers historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value along with recent industry trends and developments in the RF Front-end Chip Market. The report also provides information on the competitive landscape and strategies for key players and products along with potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth. The report tries to give a neutral perspective on market performance and must-have information for players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

AI in computer vision Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Alphabet(Google LLC), Apple Inc, Baidu Inc, IBM Corporation

Global AI in computer vision market Size study, by component (hardware and software),by end user(automotive, sports and entertainment, robotics and machine vision, security and surveillance, government and defence, and others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider AI in computer vision market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, AI in computer vision market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Cagr#Fmi#Key Takeaways#Digital
atlantanews.net

Endpoint Security Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Microsoft , CrowdStrike , Symantec , TrendMicro

Global Endpoint Security Market by Solution (Endpoint Protection Platform and Endpoint Detection and Response) by Services (Professional Services, Managed Services) by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud) by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and e-commerce, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Endpoint Security market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Endpoint Security market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Video Conference Equipment Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Video Conference Equipment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Video Conference Equipment market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Video Conference Equipment industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Quantum Dot Display Market Executive Summary, Segmentation, Review, Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

In this rapidly changing world of technology, quantum dot display market Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the quantum dot display market is the increasing adoption energy efficient solutions and growing demand for enhanced display technologies from consumers.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Autonomous Vehicle Industry Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2020 To 2027

The elements responsible for the expansion of Autonomous Vehicle Industry 2020 are the government's rules related to safety, increased demand for developed driver assisted systems in vehicles increasing sales of vehicles, and others. The vehicle manufacturers are innovating new technologies to evolve the vehicle safety system and intelligent transport system. Owing to the increased accidents across the globe, the demand has increased considerably. The crucial factors which help in the expansion of the market are the increased number of government mandates, at a global level, for developed driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features and the including the basic safety systems like anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and airbags. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of advanced safety systems and driver assistance features like blind-spot identification, and automatic emergency braking at cheaper costs are estimated to propel the growth of the autonomous vehicle ECU market. To lessen the accidents happening daily, the monitoring bodies of several regions like Europe are making it a compulsion to install the advanced safety system and anti-lock braking system in vehicles, which helps in the expansion of the market.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Connected Medical Devices Market by Manufacturers, Product, Device, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

As per the reports by MRFR, the connected medical devices market is expected to grow at a substantial pace over the forecast timeframe. Connected medical devices use remote or wired availability assets to collect and screen patient information. Verizon-connected medical devices can reduce human errors or mistakes and offer precise and continuous information even more frequently. The rising occurrence of constant infections and hazard factors coupled with it requires solid and savvy patient checking frameworks, expanding appropriation of IT in medical care, and expanding mindfulness are the major aspects driving the growth of the connected medical devices market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Organic Fertilizers Market: Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Multiplex Group , Coromandel International Limited , Midwestern BioAg , Perfect Blend, LLC

Global Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), by Form (Dry and Liquid), by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Organic Fertilizers market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Organic Fertilizers market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cat Nutritional Supplements Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Virbac, Zoetis, Vetoquinol, Nestle Purina, NOW Foods

Global Cat Nutritional Supplements Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Cat Nutritional Supplements market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cat Nutritional Supplements market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Automotive Liftgate Market by material type (Metal Liftgate, Composite Liftgate) and By vehicle type (Stamping, Injection Molding, Compression Molding) - Forecast To 2018-2028

The Fact.MR study on the Automotive Lifts market offers insights into key factors influencing the market growth trajectory. The survey report provides insights into the drivers that are driving the demand outlook over the current market. Automotive Tailgate Market: Overview. 250-page market research report by Fact.MR on the market forecast...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Straddle Carrier Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 4.5% through 2031; Increasing Adoption of Automated Terminals to Fuel Market Demand

Fact.MR has come up with a new research study on straddle carrier market with focus on the global scenario reflecting adoption and sales of straddle carriers. The research report on straddle carrier includes inherent insights on various market facets that govern the growth in adoption of various straddle carriers. Fact.MR...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., BAE Systems plc

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size study, by UAV Size (Small UAV, Medium UAV, Large UAV ), by Application(Military, Civil and Commercial), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Offshore Wind Market Increasing Demand with Top Key Players Analysis, Regional Growth, Business Overview and Development Forecast to 2027

The offshore wind market size could possibly reach a solid valuation of USD 59.94 Billion by 2025, evaluates Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR says that the offshore wind market outlook can expect to advance at a rate of 15.34% from 2019 to 2025 (appraisal period). We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report. The COVID-19 impact on the market has been studied in the report, which offers an in-depth analysis post the coronavirus disease outbreak.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Ceramic Lining Market By End Use (Mining & Metal Processing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation) and By Application (Pipes, Tanks, Cyclones) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Ceramic Lining Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Ceramic Lining over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The transfer of abrasive materials within...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Genealogy Products and Services Market to Witness CAGR of 11% and Increase in Value Share By the Forecast Period 2031: States Fact.MR

Fact.MR recently released a recent study titled, "Genealogy Products and Services Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2024" which provides valuable insights into the genealogy products & services market. The study identifies and assesses the key factors influencing the performance of the genealogy products & services market.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Irrigation Controllers Market: Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

The report "Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Weather-based and Sensor-based), Product (Smart Controllers, Tap Timers, and Basic Controllers), Application (Non-agriculture and Agriculture), Irrigation Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 Million by 2022 from USD 529.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017 to 2022. The irrigation controllers market is emerging due to the increasing need for water conservation. The increasing use of modern farming practices, adoption of precision farming methods, and increasing demand for lawn and garden equipment is expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy