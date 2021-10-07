The Innovation-Based Conundrum To Be The Deciding Factor For The Growth Of Ptca Balloon Catheter Market

According to the MRFR analysis, the Global Steel Rebar Market is projected to reach a market value of over USD 290 Billion by the end of 2027 at a CAGR of over 4%. Rebars, also known as reinforcement steel or reinforcing steel, are steel bars or a mesh of steel wires used in reinforced concrete and masonry structures to strengthen and hold the concrete in tension as well as to improve the quality of the bond with the concrete. The tensile property provided by the steel reinforcement helps to prevent and minimize cracks in concrete under tension loads. The coefficient of thermal expansion of steel reinforcement and concrete are similar and undergo similar expansions during temperature changes, which ensures that the concrete is subjected to minimal stress during temperature variations.

