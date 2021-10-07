Columnist John Paradis: It’s ‘wicked smaht’ to tip a cup to the little guy
Daily Hampshire Gazette
5 days ago
Some years ago, a friend from my Air Force days heard me talk about my New England roots way too many times and decided to take her family out to our state and see the “spirit of America.”. Her family hit all the attractions, starting in Boston, then Concord and...
As one of the original 13 colonies, New Jersey is a state that is filled with history. There are so many old restaurants, hotels, homes, and other buildings here! Some places carry a little bit more history than others, though. That’s why we love visiting Cranbury, New Jersey. As one of the oldest towns in the state, this tiny town is an amazing day trip destination for history and nature lovers alike.
Does anyone know anything about these signs popping up in the Scottholm neighborhood of Syracuse? Here's what we were able to find online to share with you. This question was asked on the Syracuse Reddit board with the following photos:. Let's start with the first sign. The message mentions how...
We are seeking eight area conservative-leaning (Red) and eight liberal-leaning (Blue) area residents committed to depolarizing today’s political process to participate in two half-day workshops on Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Zoom workshops will be conducted by the Greenfield and Pioneer Valley Braver Angels Alliances. The Greenfield Alliance is well established. The Pioneer Valley Alliance is new and is building on the former Easthampton Better Angels Alliance.
There are two types of seasonal superfans: those who go all out for the holidays, with twinkle lights, Santas aplenty, and elves and reindeer galore; and Halloween people. It’s easy to spot Halloween people; they’re the ones with the massive spider webs strewn across their entryways, larger-than-life inflatable ghosts and goblins on their lawns, animatronic monsters guarding the front door, and spooky skeletons peeking out from windows and trees. For Halloween people, November 1 is always a huge disappointment — why can’t this haunting holiday last longer? Happily, there’s a place in Oregon where Halloween lasts an entire month. Every October, the town of St. Helens, Oregon, becomes a spooky Halloween village known as The Spirit of Halloweentown, and it’s a must-visit for all fans of frightful, delightful fun.
My husband and I both love to hike. So when we became parents, continuing to hike with our kids was important to us. Taking kids to do anything out of the ordinary can be daunting, but becoming a parent shouldn’t mean giving up all the things you enjoy. Through some trial and error, we have found ways to make hiking an enjoyable family activity. While I am not an expert, hopefully these tips can help you avoid my mistakes and make some great outdoor memories with your family.
$130 million is a big number — until it isn’t. FirstLight Power, the owner of hydropower facilities in Massachusetts and Connecticut, is seeking new federal licenses to operate its two Massachusetts facilities, Northfield Mountain Pumped Storage project and the Turners Falls hydroelectric project. When issued, the company is granted another 40-50 years to generate electricity for the New England grid.
I’ve been haunted lately by two remarks. One was made back in 1960, by John F. Kennedy, a president I’m old enough to remember. He was making an argument in favor of bilateral nuclear disarmament: “In the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we are all mortal.”
SUNDERLAND — The winner has been chosen and she’s purr-fect. Sophie-Jane, a 6-year-old barn cat at Thomas Dairy Farm in Sunderland, has been named the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation’s Barn Cat of the Year. “We were cracking up when we found out we won,” said Sophie-Jane’s owner, Laurie Cuevas. “It’s...
NORTHAMPTON — Two years ago, the Paradise City Arts Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary: a quarter-century of some 250 artists gathering twice a year to display their work at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton. From painting to sculpture to photography, and from ceramics to furniture to clothing and jewelry,...
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Northampton Arts Council voted to cancel this year’s visual art and poetry Biennial. The Biennial was created 15 years ago by several former arts council members as an opportunity for artists from all of the counties in western Massachusetts to submit their work without an entrance fee.
It started in the back room of Petco in 2004. When Wendy Lincoln worked at the store, people would often come in hoping to “return” their pets, many of which hadn’t even been purchased there. Rather than turn them away, the staff would take possession of the animals, putting on display those breeds they did sell already and keeping the others in the back, waiting for someone to come in and ask about the pets.
NORTHAMPTON — State officials have awarded more than $1 million to collaborative workplaces and other organizations across the commonwealth, including the Northampton Community Arts Trust, as part of a program designed to strengthen community-based innovation and entrepreneurship. In addition, the Springfield Museums has been awarded a $1.2 million Shuttered Venue...
Many people were given time to reflect on their lives when the pandemic stopped the world in its tracks. Now, a new art exhibition lays out an entire year’s worth of drawings for folks to look back on. Easthampton-based artist Maggie Nowinski started her project with a drawing on March...
My response to the abrupt and misguided cancellation of Northampton’s Biennial arts exhibit at Forbes is this: Perhaps one or more of our local Northampton Art galleries will step up and invite the 60 artists — who were selected fairly, and who were excited about exhibiting and sharing their personal artistic visions — to exhibit in private Northampton galleries where the general public can enjoy the pleasures of a finely juried show.
NORTHAMPTON — Charlie Braun, a city singer-songwriter and music teacher known as a gifted guitarist, was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle near Northampton High School. The Northwestern district attorney’s office said Braun, 69, was hit while riding near the intersection of Woodlawn...
Those of us lucky enough to live in western Massachusetts sometimes feel at least partly insulated from global crises. Of course, our region is not immune to challenges. Fortunately, the creativity that makes us the envy of visitors helps us find solutions to problems. Many gardeners are familiar with the...
TURNERS FALLS — Like a true captain, climate activist Nora Maynard went down with her ship as she was arrested for her protest outside of Gov. Charlie Baker’s Swampscott residence on Sept. 28. In collaboration with Extinction Rebellion, an international climate activism organization, Maynard was taken into custody alongside seven...
