The Silicon Photonics Market To Scale Through New Launches

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Silicon photonics refers to the application of photonic systems using silicon as an optical medium. The silicon material used in such photonic systems is designed with sub micrometer precision and is deployed into the microphotonic components. The silicon photonics systems works at the wavelength of 1.55 micrometer that falls under the infrared spectrum and is most commonly used for optical communications. Silicon photonics combines technologies such as complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and 3D Stacking. The basic operation of silicon photonics includes the transfer of data as optical rays between the computer chips. Silicon photonics is basically an approach for designing optical devices using silicon and use photons to transfer enormous data at high speeds. Additionally, this technology enables data transfer at low power consumption over an optical fiber. Moreover, silicon photonics satisfies the mounting need of high data transfer rate and enhances the capabilities such as computational and processing needs of data centers.

IBM Unveils Environmental Intelligence Suite

IBM announced a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organizations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting. General Manager of IBM A.I. Applications Kareem Yusuf joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
